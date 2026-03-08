5 Astounding Winter Hiking Trails In Joshua Tree National Park

Before winter is over, you might want to fit in a few more short getaways. Joshua Tree National Park is great to visit in the colder months to avoid the summer desert heat. There's a reason why Joshua Tree's busy season is from October through May, as winter temperatures in the park are on average around 60 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and around 30 degrees at night.

The park is accessible 24/7, and you can drive in and out, making it easier to visit than other iconic national parks that require reservations. There are plenty of trails for every level of hike, from short scenic treks to more strenuous ones. It can snow at higher elevations in the park, so if you are planning on tackling longer hikes that go up in elevation, make sure to be prepared and check the forecast. The blog Destination Daydreamer says, "The winter months require some jackets and warm layers, but it's far superior to hiking in the heat."

However, when looking at which trails to take, make sure to check the national park's website because third-party sites might not have the most up-to-date information. There are some trail closures that occur during the winter to keep them intact. In order to capture the best winter hiking trails in Joshua Tree National Park, we collected reviews from travel blogs, information from the national park's website, and hikers' comments on AllTrails. We not only looked at people's favorite treks, but also what makes them good to visit in the winter. We break down five great ones to visit, ranging from easy to strenuous, so you can sneak in an end-of-winter visit to Joshua Tree.