5 Troubling Cruise Ship Crashes That Happened Right At The Dock

Cruise ship accidents are never good news, but while you might think of this as an "at sea" problem, incidents can happen at the dock, too. The recent collision, or allision, as an incident involving a moving vessel striking a stationary one is known, along the Mississippi River is a prime example, and it's just one of several troubling incidents in recent years. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on November 13, while the river cruise ship American Heritage was docked in New Orleans, it was struck by a tanker, the Atlantic Asphalt.

As reported by The Associated Press, approximately 129 passengers, along with crew members, were aboard the ship when it was hit. Luckily, everyone on board was accounted for, with around 32 injured individuals receiving treatment. The outcome has been described as a "Miracle on the Mississippi" after officials confirmed there were no fatalities. Images show the ship on its side, partially submerged in the river after the collision.

The American Heritage, which is a 300-foot paddle-wheel ship with the capacity to carry up to 150 passengers, had just completed an eight-day cruise of the Mississippi River. The tanker involved is designed to carry asphalt and bitumen, materials commonly used in roofing and road construction. It was not immediately clear whether any cargo spilled into the river, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation. While this incident is indeed devastating, it isn't the first time that an accident has occurred while a cruise ship was in a port. There have been several others, each with its own circumstances.