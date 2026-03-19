5 Bans That Will Affect Popular Cruise Ports In 2026

The cruise industry is currently experiencing a fair number of bans and restrictions. Of course, tourists always have to be aware of items that are banned on cruise ships, but today, we're looking at port bans that will affect popular cruises in 2026. Port bans are restrictions placed on cruise operations to address overtourism, environmental concerns, and safety for locals and tourists.

Historically, these policies are typically enacted by local governments or port authorities. They requires cruise lines to adjust their operations in response. New port bans happen all the time, and they could cause itinerary changes or reroutes for upcoming cruises in 2026.

Now more than ever, local governments are deeming them necessary. Global tourism has continued to rebound since 2020's shutdowns, and coastal destinations are feeling the resulting congestion. AAA projects a 4.5% increase in U.S. cruise passengers in 2026, bringing the total to about 21.7 million Americans sailing this year. Here are five cruise port bans and restrictions affecting 2026 itineraries that you should know before setting sail.