England's East Midlands region is home to the picturesque county of Leicestershire, which is filled with historic sites, natural beauty, and underrated towns and villages. While there are several notable destinations within the county that have captured the attention of visitors — Leicester city, for example — there are plenty more that fly under the radar. Market Harborough is one such town. The quaint settlement is filled with Georgian buildings and framed by rolling countryside. With its historic buildings, warm community, and the lovely River Welland meandering through the center, this cozy hidden gem has plenty to offer those looking for a tranquil English getaway.

Market Harborough, like many of England's market towns, has a long history. Founded by the Saxons, its market was first established in 1204. It was a tiny settlement for much of its history, growing into a stagecoach town in the 18th century before a railroad was established in the area in 1850. Today, Market Harborough is home to about 26,000 residents according to City Population, and its market still thrives in The Square, a bustling area in the heart of town.

Still, Market Harborough has much more to offer than its past; there are plenty of scenic trails and parks to explore that showcase the town's abundance of natural beauty. Visitors who enjoy shopping will find that the town is a haven for unique indie shops, too. With the nearest major hubs being Leicester, which is about 17 miles north, and Northampton, about 18 miles south, this town is a great option for visitors who want to escape big cities and experience a classic English market town.