Tucked Next To Toronto Is The 'Flowertown Of Canada' With Parks, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Culture
Just a stone's throw away from Toronto is an eclectic destination that will arguably elevate your Canadian adventure. When in Ontario's capital city, consider making a detour to explore Brampton. Originally established in the first half of the 19th century as a village, it was previously widely recognized as the "Flowertown of Canada." This moniker stems from its once thriving floral industry, when the city was brimming with nurseries that grew and distributed its botanical offerings, such as roses and other blooms. Today, Brampton is celebrated for its green spaces, as well as its culinary and cultural experiences.
Although the floral industry, which emerged in the 1800s, faded away by the late 20th century, there is still plenty of flora and natural beauty to enjoy in the city. This includes Gage Park in Downtown Brampton. Listed as the top attraction on Tripadvisor, the city's oldest park features a picturesque gazebo set among greenery and paved paths. In the warmer months, visitors can expect to see colorful flowers in bloom throughout the site. Likewise, there is a seasonal splash pad for little ones, though it's worth mentioning that in the winter, Gage Park typically transforms into a snow-covered wonderland, complete with an outdoor ice skating trail.
Chinguacousy Park is another popular place to visit in Brampton, as it has a wide variety of things to do. "Whether you're looking for a family day out, sports, or just a relaxing stroll, this park has something for everyone," states a review from Google. That being said, the nearly 100-acre verdant destination has amenities like an expansive pond with paddleboat rentals and a greenhouse with cacti and tropical plants.
Where to eat in Brampton, Ontario
Along with visiting Brampton's parks, don't miss out on tasting its culinary offerings. Not only is Brampton one of the largest cities in Ontario, but it also boasts a significant immigrant community, one of the largest in Canada. That being said, there's an array of cuisines at your disposal, ranging from Cajun to South Asian fare and beyond. A top-rated option for the latter is Musafir Kitchen & Bar. The late-night Indian restaurant features a refined rustic dining room decorated with chandeliers and floral accents.
On Google, it has a 4.8 rating out of more than 2,500 reviews, with one individual writing that it was, "So good we went back a second time in the same week." Many on the platform recommend the paneer lababdar, a cottage-cheese-based dish, and the momos (aka dumplings), though there is an assortment of other Indian and fusion dishes on the menu. For a casual and quick bite, there's Flava Pot Cuisine, who specialize in Caribbean cooking. This hole-in-the-wall Jamaican-themed establishment serves dishes like jerk chicken and oxtail. "The food was absolutely amazing —seasoned perfectly, fresh, and cooked with care," wrote one individual on Google.
According to Brampton's official food guide, Fanzorelli's Restaurant & Wine Bar, nestled within walking distance of Gage Park, is a local favorite. It's also ranked as the city's best on Tripadvisor. This Italian eatery with a cozy Tuscan vibe offers pasta and pies like the Tutti Funghi Pizza, made with mushrooms and garlic cream. If you're interested in having even more culinary adventures in the Greater Toronto area, Markham, a foodie haven with historic charm and shopping plazas, is less than 40 minutes away from Brampton.
Events and additional attractions in Brampton, Ontario
Brampton is a melting pot, and the city presents a variety of diverse events and other community happenings throughout the year, including at Gage Park. This green space is known to host the city's annual Community Eid, a Muslim celebration where attendees can broaden their knowledge of this religion, and Vibrant Brampton, a free multi-day festival. Held in the summer, Vibrant Brampton offers South Asian performances, food, and more. Keep in mind that many of the city's latest events are listed on Brampton's website and Experience Brampton.
However, you can also delve deeper into the city's distinct cultural landscape and creative charm at Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA). Located in downtown, PAMA is across from Gage Park and is housed in an ornate, historic courthouse and jail that were built in the 19th century. For context, Peel references the region that includes Brampton and the neighboring communities of Caledon and Mississauga. With this in mind, PAMA features rotating exhibits typically centered on locally-made art, as well as Canadian and regional history. Moreover, visitors can explore jail cells and other remnants of the structure's past, but note that there is a small admission fee for PAMA.
Brampton is located less than an hour away from Downtown Toronto, which is accessible by public transportation from the city's Bramalea GO Station. Likewise, Toronto Pearson International Airport is about 20 minutes away. Consider that there are other nearby Toronto destinations that may pique your interest, such as The Beaches, a total paradise of artsy charm, and Woodbine Mall & Fantasy Fair, a gem with an indoor amusement park and '80s vibes.