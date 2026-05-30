Tucked Next To Toronto Is The 'Flowertown Of Canada' With Parks, Tasty Eats, And A Vibrant Culture

Just a stone's throw away from Toronto is an eclectic destination that will arguably elevate your Canadian adventure. When in Ontario's capital city, consider making a detour to explore Brampton. Originally established in the first half of the 19th century as a village, it was previously widely recognized as the "Flowertown of Canada." This moniker stems from its once thriving floral industry, when the city was brimming with nurseries that grew and distributed its botanical offerings, such as roses and other blooms. Today, Brampton is celebrated for its green spaces, as well as its culinary and cultural experiences.

Although the floral industry, which emerged in the 1800s, faded away by the late 20th century, there is still plenty of flora and natural beauty to enjoy in the city. This includes Gage Park in Downtown Brampton. Listed as the top attraction on Tripadvisor, the city's oldest park features a picturesque gazebo set among greenery and paved paths. In the warmer months, visitors can expect to see colorful flowers in bloom throughout the site. Likewise, there is a seasonal splash pad for little ones, though it's worth mentioning that in the winter, Gage Park typically transforms into a snow-covered wonderland, complete with an outdoor ice skating trail.

Chinguacousy Park is another popular place to visit in Brampton, as it has a wide variety of things to do. "Whether you're looking for a family day out, sports, or just a relaxing stroll, this park has something for everyone," states a review from Google. That being said, the nearly 100-acre verdant destination has amenities like an expansive pond with paddleboat rentals and a greenhouse with cacti and tropical plants.