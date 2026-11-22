Forget Florida, This Pennsylvania County Is A Retirement Gem With Charming Villages, Lush Trails, And Dining
Cities have a habit of sprawling into adjacent areas, creating a halo of urbanity well away from the bustle. Some, however, allow a suburban oasis to grow on the periphery. Pennsylvania's Montgomery County is one such oasis, providing charming villages, lush trails, and excellent dining just northwest of Philadelphia. It's a bucolic side trip for travelers, and a potential retirement gem that's enough to make you forget Florida and consider the "Keystone State" instead.
Montgomery County has a prominent place in American history textbooks, as Valley Forge lies within its borders. That's where the general and future first president George Washington and his troops hunkered down in ramshackle log huts to survive the winter of 1777 and gel into an army. The site, or reproductions of it, are still at Valley Forge National Historical Park.
The British troops long defeated, the 487-square-mile county now offers a smorgasbord of living and travel options, equally suited for those who prefer peace or an elevated heart rate. Ranked by Niche as Pennsylvania's best county to live in, best county for families, healthiest county, and second best for retirees, it's an absolute gem for post-work life or a quick stop. Its crime statistics are well below the national average in every category. Retirees will find plenty of company, as nearly a fifth of Montgomery County's population is 65 years or older. They also won't lack for healthcare options. The county has several major hospitals and statistically good outcomes — the average life expectancy is five years higher than the national average, according to U.S. News & World Report. The area's long list of things to see and do may be one reason people live longer there.
Hike lush trails and visit charming villages
Montgomery County's mix of natural beauty and history merges at Valley Forge National Historical Park. Visitors can trek in the 3,500-acre grounds, as it has more than 35 miles of trails (sans muskets and tricorn hats). Travelers can take a trip on a 4-mile trail cutting through forests from Mount Joy to Mount Misery, hoping the journey goes smoother than William Penn's. The Pennsylvania founder endured a frustrating excursion through the same area, which ended up giving the mounts their names. For a more comprehensive, multi-day journey, follow the Schuylkill River Trail, which crosses 120 miles along former railroad tracks, following its eponymous river from Philadelphia to towns northwest of the city. Its 18-mile stretch along Montgomery County's border outlines an area filled with charming villages.
Conshohocken by the Schuylkill river is a one-square-mile village with a busy main street and annual festivities that keep things bustling without crossing into chaos. Locales like Ambler, with a population of 6,847 according to Data U.S.A., offer shops and a strong cultural scene. Its eponymous theater fits the mold of a small, local arthouse cinema that screens seasonal classics. Act II Playhouse puts on original plays, classics, as well as musicals. For a village worthy of a postcard, retirees and travelers could visit Skippack, too, which has a population just under 4,000 as per Census Reporter. Skippack feels like a timewarp to pre-modernity, with the colonial era evident in historic landmarks interspersed with boutiques. The county's many bucolic locales create the sort of charming place its residents — all 856,553 of them according to the U.S. Census Bureau – have gladly christened with the cutesy nickname "Montco."
The sole downside, especially for retirees, is the sticker price. Median home values are well above the national average according to Niche. Those housing costs make life in Montgomery County 29% more expensive than the national average, as reported by Payscale.
Montgomery County's restaurants, accommodations, and attractions — and how to get there
Excellent eats and an impassioned craft brewing scene are interspersed among those villages. For grub and brews, visit J.J. Ratigan in Pottstown. Known for its cheesesteak egg rolls, buffalo cauliflower, and generous list of beers on tap, it's a greasy spoon, guilty-pleasure type eatery. Daddypops in Hatboro offers a classic diner ambiance and food. It featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and is one of several restaurants in Pennsylvania you might recognize from TV. Timeout Sports Bar in Skippack, meanwhile, serves pizza to live music.
Travelers, retirees, and their families can easily reach Montgomery County. Philadelphia International Airport, the closest major transit hub, is a 50-minute drive south, while Philadelphia — one of the most underrated cities in America, according to TV host Samantha Brown – is about an hour's drive away. The Norristown High Speed Line and regional rail lines offer another option for getting there. The suburb's location puts it in a Goldilocks Zone for galavanting, letting residents enjoy a big-city experience in measured doses. If you're within driving distance in the north east, hop behind the wheel. New York City is two or three hours' drive away, depending on traffic.
The county's long list of available digs — both chain hotels and private accommodations — ensures retirees' friends and family can stay overnight when visiting. It won't be hard to drag the kids and grandkids over, as there are plenty of attractions for young children. There's Legoland, a zoo, and several parks and historic sites. That's if the weather cooperates. When the weather doesn't, there are museums, luxe spas, and a casino in the King of Prussia, the state's largest mall. The climate in Montgomery County ranges from the mid-80s Fahrenheit in summer to winters that dip well below freezing. Retirees with chronic health problems that can be exacerbated by either extreme should think twice before relocating there.