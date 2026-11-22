Cities have a habit of sprawling into adjacent areas, creating a halo of urbanity well away from the bustle. Some, however, allow a suburban oasis to grow on the periphery. Pennsylvania's Montgomery County is one such oasis, providing charming villages, lush trails, and excellent dining just northwest of Philadelphia. It's a bucolic side trip for travelers, and a potential retirement gem that's enough to make you forget Florida and consider the "Keystone State" instead.

Montgomery County has a prominent place in American history textbooks, as Valley Forge lies within its borders. That's where the general and future first president George Washington and his troops hunkered down in ramshackle log huts to survive the winter of 1777 and gel into an army. The site, or reproductions of it, are still at Valley Forge National Historical Park.

The British troops long defeated, the 487-square-mile county now offers a smorgasbord of living and travel options, equally suited for those who prefer peace or an elevated heart rate. Ranked by Niche as Pennsylvania's best county to live in, best county for families, healthiest county, and second best for retirees, it's an absolute gem for post-work life or a quick stop. Its crime statistics are well below the national average in every category. Retirees will find plenty of company, as nearly a fifth of Montgomery County's population is 65 years or older. They also won't lack for healthcare options. The county has several major hospitals and statistically good outcomes — the average life expectancy is five years higher than the national average, according to U.S. News & World Report. The area's long list of things to see and do may be one reason people live longer there.