Marveling at the magical northern lights may usually require jetting off to Finland, but look no further than the Midwest to partake in one of the Nordic gem's most revered cultural traditions. Vibrant Minnesota is where residents with Finnish roots have sown a steamy wellness tradition that just might explain all that famous Finn happiness. As if Minnesota's striking natural beauty, buzzy breweries, and dynamic foodie and music scenes weren't enough, add luxuriating in a Finnish sauna to the list of reasons to hightail it to the North Star State. Minnesota's wealth of cozy spas and saunas has transformed it into the "sauna capital of the U.S.," as it's been nicknamed.

Finnish sauna culture — a globally celebrated tradition inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list — first arrived in Minnesota with Finnish and other Nordic settlers in the 1860s. Saunas had existed in Finland for upwards of 8,000 years by then, originating as little more than heated pits inside rustic huts. Saunas evolved to become invaluable escapes for relaxing, cleansing, socializing, and warming up. For Finnish immigrants toiling on farms and in mines, it was natural to prioritize building saunas in their new settlements.

Today, this detoxifying ritual still reigns. "Wherever there was/is a Finnish population, you'll find saunas," shared a Minnesotan on Reddit. "I've done a bunch of handyman work on east side of St Paul in old Finnish neighborhoods, every single home has one in either the back yard or the basement." Fortunately, you don't need to go knocking on locals' doors to find a sauna. The Finnish löyly experience can even be found at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The guided Nordic Sauna Experience at the hotel's luxurious spa shows just how far sauna has come from its humble immigrant beginnings.