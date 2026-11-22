The 'Sauna Capital Of The US' Is A Vibrant Midwestern State With The Coziest Spas And Finnish Traditions
Marveling at the magical northern lights may usually require jetting off to Finland, but look no further than the Midwest to partake in one of the Nordic gem's most revered cultural traditions. Vibrant Minnesota is where residents with Finnish roots have sown a steamy wellness tradition that just might explain all that famous Finn happiness. As if Minnesota's striking natural beauty, buzzy breweries, and dynamic foodie and music scenes weren't enough, add luxuriating in a Finnish sauna to the list of reasons to hightail it to the North Star State. Minnesota's wealth of cozy spas and saunas has transformed it into the "sauna capital of the U.S.," as it's been nicknamed.
Finnish sauna culture — a globally celebrated tradition inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage list — first arrived in Minnesota with Finnish and other Nordic settlers in the 1860s. Saunas had existed in Finland for upwards of 8,000 years by then, originating as little more than heated pits inside rustic huts. Saunas evolved to become invaluable escapes for relaxing, cleansing, socializing, and warming up. For Finnish immigrants toiling on farms and in mines, it was natural to prioritize building saunas in their new settlements.
Today, this detoxifying ritual still reigns. "Wherever there was/is a Finnish population, you'll find saunas," shared a Minnesotan on Reddit. "I've done a bunch of handyman work on east side of St Paul in old Finnish neighborhoods, every single home has one in either the back yard or the basement." Fortunately, you don't need to go knocking on locals' doors to find a sauna. The Finnish löyly experience can even be found at the five-star Four Seasons Hotel Minneapolis. The guided Nordic Sauna Experience at the hotel's luxurious spa shows just how far sauna has come from its humble immigrant beginnings.
Sauna and socialize at these serene Minnesota spas
Craving R&R after visiting Minneapolis' must-visit tourist attractions? Retreat to the riverfront Minneapolis sanctuary Watershed. The serene spa's 2.5-hour bathing ritual combines a sauna with a hot soak, cold plunge, and steam, which you can upgrade with a salt scrub or spa treatments like a massage, facial, or acupuncture. Watershed boasts 4.8 stars on Google, with guests impressed by its pristine environment, excellent staff, ample size, and "beautiful" energy and vibe. "Everything is so beautifully curated and designed, so it feels like such a luxurious & relaxing experience each time I've been in," shared a visitor.
Billing itself as "Minneapolis' first social spa," All's Well (4.8 Google stars) treats spa-goers to holiday events and DJ nights in addition to its electric, infrared, and wood-fired saunas. Cold plunges along with a Himalayan salt room, poolside lounge, and beverage bar round out the offerings. Reviewers love the space, attention to detail, and ultra-relaxing environment. "The wood fired sauna was otherworldly. I could keep writing but I'm just way too relaxed to do so," mused a reviewer.
Picturesque, artsy Stillwater, the "birthplace of Minnesota," is home to Just for Me "The Spa," a refuge for Himalayan salt cave therapy that boasts a 4.8-star Google rating. The spa is decked out with Sunlighten infrared saunas, which are reputed to do everything from improve sleep to minimize stress. Unlike communal saunas, you'll be working up a sweat in your own individual sauna, although community is alive in the salt caves and mineral pool. The solo sauna certainly isn't a deterrent for many spa-goers. "I LOVED the infrared sauna. Absolutely need to do this more often," rhapsodized a visitor on Google. For more stateside pampering, check out America's eight best spa resorts for ultimate relaxation.