America's 8 Best Spa Resorts For The Ultimate Relaxation Experience, According To Reviews

In our research, Miraval, a luxury resort in the rolling hills of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, was highly recommended for all-inclusive wellness escapes as delicious as they are relaxing. Visitor after visitor highlighted the ever-changing menu on Reddit. "It's a no-brainer kind of getaway. Do as you please. Be as active as you want or be lazy or be both but you'll definitely be very well fed. Every day was a different menu. That was the most exciting part for me."

Another guest on Reddit was more detailed about Miraval's eateries: "Went to Miraval and thought it was a fantastic experience. all-inclusive, there was a coffee/smoothie/light snacks bar/all the meals were fantastic and varied. I highly recommend it just for the food alone." While Miraval's food is top-tier, the resort's focus on personalized wellness also gets high marks. The resort demonstrates its commitment to helping guests achieve their individual wellness goals well before they arrive. A planning advisor or a quiz designed to hone in on guests' intentions is the first step in planning a stay. Guests establish a goal for their stay, and an itinerary is created to achieve that aim.

Examples from the resort's website range from grief recovery to mental well-being, but guests can choose their own. After a focus is chosen, activities are tailored to that intent. For instance, a counseling session called Navigating Grief helps those navigating loss, and an equine experience called Horse Sense inspires mental wellness. Miraval's Life in Balance Spa also impresses with treatments like Naga, a Shiatsu-style massage using the feet of a masseuse dangling from silk. Spa treatments and some activities are extra. However, many activities, meals, nonalcoholic drinks, airport transportation, and gratuities are included in the nightly rate. Check cellphone usage rules before booking.