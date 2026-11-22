One of the perks of living in Oregon is that you're never too far from a glistening alpine lake. The Cascade Mountains alone have hundreds of them, including Crater Lake in southern Oregon. Arguably the state's most stunning high-elevation lake, it draws big crowds who come to gaze into its impossible depth and striking blue waters. But if you want to ditch the tourists at Crater Lake, where would you go? Well, about 200 miles north sits Duffy Lake, a quieter mountain gem, where beautiful calm waters, rugged peaks, evergreen forests, and alpine meadows create a peaceful mountain setting.

At 30 acres and sitting at an elevation of 4,800 feet, Duffy Lake is tucked inside the Willamette National Forest. Getting here requires a bit of effort. You'll need to hike about 3.5 miles before reaching the shores, where crystal-clear waters await. Rising above the lake is Duffy Butte, a forested volcanic peak that adds to the area's dramatic alpine setting. When you visit, you might run into backpackers or horseback riders, who are also searching for a quiet escape from Oregon's more crowded tourist destinations.