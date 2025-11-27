Oregon's Cleanest And Clearest Lake Is A Pristine Eye-Catching Refuge Surrounded By Mountains

America's clearest lakes run the gamut from the fabled Big Blue of Lake Tahoe deep in the Sierra Nevada to the steely waters of Lake George amid the New York Adirondacks. To put it simply: The U.S. is one darn fine hunting ground for lovers of all things crystal-clear and freshwater. And when it comes to the state of Oregon — where there's a whopping 1,400 named lakes in total — there's one that stands out above the rest. Welcome to Crater Lake.

This is a lake that sloshes with superlatives. For starters, it's the deepest lake in the United States — the water drops a dramatic 1,949 feet from the surface to its deepest point, meaning it's deeper than the Empire State Building is tall (at 1,250 feet)! On top of that, Crater Lake reigns as one of the clearest on the planet. Its average clarity (the depth you can peer into the water from above) sits somewhere between 90 and 100 feet. And then there's its downright jaw-dropping setting, spilling across a whole collapsed volcano in the heart of the jagged Oregon Cascades.

These days, Crater Lake is encompassed by its very own national park: Crater Lake National Park. While access roads may close due to winter snowfall, the park remains accessible throughout the year. To get there, you'll need to journey into the peaks of southern Oregon, a trip that should take about four hours from Portland and its international airport.