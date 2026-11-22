If you happen to see a black and white checkered flag flying as you're strolling down the beach, you may assume some sort of race has just ended. After all, such a banner has long been associated with the culmination of a competition. On the beach, the look of a black and white checkered flag varies slightly from those used on racetracks, and its meaning is quite different, too.

Black and white checkered flags included in the beach flag systems of the International Life Saving Federation and the United States Lifesaving Association are better described as quartered. Unlike the racetrack version, which has several rows of white and black squares, the lifeguard version has two of each: Black squares are in the upper left and lower right quadrants, and the white squares are in the upper right and lower left. The presence of this banner on a section of beach is to designate that area for surfing or the use of non-powered watercraft, such as boogie boards, paddleboards, and kayaks. Typically, these flags are used in pairs, with the area between the flags being designated as a surf zone.

So, what does this mean for swimmers? Whether you are in Haleiwa, Hawaii, the world's "surfing capital," or an obscure beach destination, if you see a black and white flag flying, you shouldn't attempt to swim in that area. Mixing fast-moving surfboards and stationary or slow-moving swimmers in a close-quarters situation can be quite dangerous. So, swimmers should treat a black and white flag the same way they would treat a red flag flying on the beach and stay out of the water — at least in that immediate area.