The Safety Tip That Could Save Your Life If You're Caught In A Rip Current During Your Beach Vacation

Beach vacations are meant to be blissful escapes from the stress of everyday life. If you're not careful, however, any idyllic holiday can turn disastrous if you don't pay attention to your surroundings. One of the dangers of Costa Rica's beautiful beaches is that a strong rip current can sweep swimmers out to sea.

What exactly is a rip current? It's when the flow of water is altered by either a natural or a human-made structure to create a fast-moving channel of water that pulls out to sea. They're not to be confused with an undertow, the force of the water that sinks below the surface immediately after the crest of a wave. Undertows are less powerful. Rip currents, on the other hand, flow on the surface of the water, as fast as 5 miles an hour. Even an Olympic swimmer can't outswim that swiftly moving current. An estimated 30,000 swimmers are rescued every year from rip currents in the US, with roughly 100 people losing their lives, according to the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service.

So, what should you do when caught in a rip current? Get safely out of the current by swimming parallel to the shore. Above all, resist the impulse to fight against the current to swim back to shore. That's a sure way to exhaust yourself, increasing the danger of sinking below the waves. "You may be able to escape by swimming out of the current in a direction following the shoreline, or toward breaking waves, then at an angle toward the beach," explains the US Lifesaving Association on its website. "... If you feel you will be unable to reach shore, draw attention to yourself. If you need help, yell and wave for assistance."