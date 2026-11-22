Between Nottingham And Norwich Is The 'Heart Of The Fens' With Wildlife, Gardens, And Historic Charm
Travelers in search of adventures off the beaten track should make their way to the sprawling fenlands of Lincolnshire, one of England's largest counties. Tucked around the banks of the River Welland is a little market town called Spalding, with origins stretching back more than 1,000 years. Long before the town was established, the surrounding marshes and forested meadows first attracted the Romans, who started up a salt-making industry. A few centuries later, the Anglo-Saxons arrived and began fishing in the marshy ponds. In more recent times, Spalding was known for its tulip harvest. It's no wonder this ancient market town has been dubbed the "Heart of the Fens."
It was those very same Anglo-Saxons — part of a tribe known as Spaldingas – who gave the town its name back in the 8th century. By the 13th century, Spalding had grown into a market town. The cobblestone marketplace still stands today, surrounded by storefronts housed in historic buildings. Every week, visitors can visit the Spalding Market to browse for everything from handicrafts to fresh produce.
Rising above the town's rooftops is the spire of St. Mary and St. Nicolas Church. History fiends can head inside to admire the medieval architecture before wandering over to explore the nearby Ayscoughfee Hall, a historic manor museum. On the edge of town is the Springfields Gardens, where outdoor enthusiasts can stroll amidst landscaped hedges and colorful blooms. Encounters with wildlife await at the Baytree Owl and Raptor Centre not much farther away. Spalding is about two hours from Norwich by car, or two-and-a-half hours by train, while Nottingham is a 90-minute drive west, making it an easy choice for a day trip.
Explore the historic sites in Spalding
Visitors interested in history can wander around town to soak up the old-world atmosphere. For a glimpse of impressive architecture, head to The Sessions House, a short walk from the marketplace. Though now a wedding venue, it was once the local courthouse, built in the 1840s in the Gothic style. Two crenellated stone towers set with large windows loom overhead, creating a picturesque backdrop for photos. While not open for regular visits, the venue often hosts special events like concert evenings and Christmas-themed experiences — be sure to check the schedule on the venue's website prior to visiting.
From there, a 10-minute walk brings you to St. Mary and St. Nicholas Church, described as "exceptionally beautiful" by a previous visitor. Originally built in the 13th century atop a Saxon-era foundation, the church is surrounded by trees and a grassy lawn. Wander amidst the gravestones and gaze up at the medieval masonry, then head inside for a peek at the wooden hammer-beam roof and Gothic arches. In the springtime, the church grounds are abloom with daffodils, making the scenery even more picturesque.
Right next to the church is Ayscoughfee Hall, another remnant of the Middle Ages. Framed by sprawling formal gardens, the stone manor once belonged to a wealthy wool merchant, and was later passed on to the Ayscough family. First built around the 1450s, the manor also includes later additions in the Georgian and Victorian styles. Head inside to tour the rooms, which are filled with "an array of historical information," according to a previous visitor. Particularly impressive is the Victorian-era library with its wood-paneled walls and towering bookcases. Next, continue sightseeing just 35 minutes away in Peterborough, an underrated city with historic streets, local eats, and scenic train rides.
Gardens and wildlife in Spalding
For leisurely strolls amidst blooming foliage and greenery, head to Springfields Gardens to the northeast of town. Open throughout the year, the garden is an oasis of various different landscapes spread across 15 acres, from a quaint vegetable garden growing onions and beans to a wild woodland crisscrossed with walking paths. The best part? Entry is completely free. From April to May, patches of tulips add vibrant color to the garden scenery. Displays of daffodils draw crowds at the Annual Daffodil and Spring Flower Show, held every April.
To step back into the Renaissance era, head to the Formal Garden, which features towering pruned hedges, elegant fountains, and blooming flowerbeds. For a glimpse of Japan, stroll around the Momotaro Garden, named after a hero from Japanese folklore. A footpath leads visitors through traditional Japanese-style gravel beds and rock formations shaded by leafy trees.
Just a short drive from Springfields Gardens is the Baytree Owl and Raptor Centre, where ornithophiles can spend a thrilling day with birds of prey. Various activities are offered, like the Owl Experience, where attendees can slip on a glove to get up close to majestic owls, and the Bird of Prey Experience, which lets visitors try their hand at flying a few falcons. "The highlight of our visit was definitely the flying show — it was absolutely spectacular," a past visitor wrote. Many reviews also describe how passionate and knowledgable the bird handlers are. After spending time in Spalding, continue your adventures just 90 minutes away by car in Louth, a quaint English town with antique shops, markets, and tasty eats. For a day by the sea, head to Hunstanton, a charming coastal town with fresh seafood, beaches, and scenic cliffs, also about 90 minutes from Spalding.