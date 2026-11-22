Travelers in search of adventures off the beaten track should make their way to the sprawling fenlands of Lincolnshire, one of England's largest counties. Tucked around the banks of the River Welland is a little market town called Spalding, with origins stretching back more than 1,000 years. Long before the town was established, the surrounding marshes and forested meadows first attracted the Romans, who started up a salt-making industry. A few centuries later, the Anglo-Saxons arrived and began fishing in the marshy ponds. In more recent times, Spalding was known for its tulip harvest. It's no wonder this ancient market town has been dubbed the "Heart of the Fens."

It was those very same Anglo-Saxons — part of a tribe known as Spaldingas – who gave the town its name back in the 8th century. By the 13th century, Spalding had grown into a market town. The cobblestone marketplace still stands today, surrounded by storefronts housed in historic buildings. Every week, visitors can visit the Spalding Market to browse for everything from handicrafts to fresh produce.

Rising above the town's rooftops is the spire of St. Mary and St. Nicolas Church. History fiends can head inside to admire the medieval architecture before wandering over to explore the nearby Ayscoughfee Hall, a historic manor museum. On the edge of town is the Springfields Gardens, where outdoor enthusiasts can stroll amidst landscaped hedges and colorful blooms. Encounters with wildlife await at the Baytree Owl and Raptor Centre not much farther away. Spalding is about two hours from Norwich by car, or two-and-a-half hours by train, while Nottingham is a 90-minute drive west, making it an easy choice for a day trip.