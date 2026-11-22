While most people think of Edinburgh for its historic ruins and castles, Thurso also offers striking relics and historical charm. Most notable is Thurso Castle, located right on the coast of the famous Thurso East surf spot. The ruins of the old castle date back to 1157, when the structure was built by Vikings before being rebuilt in 1872 as a Baron's castle. Another important ruin sits directly in the middle of town. Old St. Peter's Church and its burial grounds are a protected historical site that dates back to the 13th century. Visitors can see portions of the church still standing and see many stone relics and carvings from what used to be the interior of the church.

To really get a sense of the region's history, you can also check out the North Coast Visitor Centre. Built into the old Thurso Town Hall, which dates back to 1870, the visitor center not only provides info on what to do and where to go, but it also houses its own museum. Visitors can learn about the Caithness area's history from the present day, all the way back to the Devonian Period, some 416 million years ago. The museum houses artifacts and exhibitions about both the region's physical and cultural history.

In Thurso, history isn't just something you can look at either. Instead of big-brand hotel chains, Thurso hosts a collection of local inns and lodges constructed in historic stone buildings, like the Commercial Hotel, which opened back in 1817. The hotel's bar, The Comm Bar, is the oldest in Caithness, and on top of offering up drinks and food, visitors can also enjoy live traditional music every Wednesday. For a bit of history and luxury, travelers can also stay at the Forss House Hotel. This converted 19th-century country home sits next to a waterfall and is nestled away on 20 acres of property.