11 Of The Most Scenic Rail Journeys Across The UK

In 1804, the first steam locomotive was launched by a Cornish inventor in Wales. In 1825, the Stockton and Darlington Railway's steam locomotive became the first to carry passengers on public tracks, marking a watershed moment for public transportation in England. The U.K.'s modern public rail network remains a treasure of British heritage and, just as importantly, fundamental to the way millions of tourists and commuters get around. Some of the nation's routes are also incredibly scenic, from sweeping natural beauty to Victorian-era feats of engineering. Between April and June 2026 alone, passengers made 461 million journeys in Great Britain, reinforcing the staying power of rail transit. And as of March 2026, there are more than 2,600 stations across the U.K., connected by nearly 10,000 miles of railway, including Northern Ireland's Translink system.

Below, discover 11 of the most scenic railway journeys across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, from long routes and short jaunts to luxury sleeper itineraries and iconic tourist attractions. Some lines are served by regular commuter trains with reasonable ticket prices, while others are heritage routes where special fares or reservations are required — sometimes both. Regardless of the type, the landscape is what these journeys are all about, and we've dug into the unique history, landmarks, villages, and stations along the way.

There are many train companies in the U.K., and depending on the service, you can book directly on their sites, through search engines like Trainline, or in person at a station. Tickets are typically sold as single (one-way) and/or return (round-trip) journeys; we've included price conversions to USD here, based on the exchange rate at the time of writing and rounded to the nearest dollar. In addition to the author's experience taking several of these routes, especially in Scotland, Wales, and the North of England, we've also researched regional tourism and heritage resources, Reddit discussions, other travel articles, and specific train company websites.