For years, Benidorm has been shorthand for "boozy Brits abroad," a sun-drenched Spanish coastal getaway on which around a million Britons descend annually to drink the pubs dry. Of course, there's more to Benidorm than pints of Carling and full English breakfasts. It has a rich history as a fishing village and maritime trading port, and even today, you can stroll along the cobbled streets of the Old Town. It also hosts traditional festivals, including Fallas, when huge effigies are burned, and celebrations honoring the Virgin of the Suffrage, the local patron saint. But it was the introduction of mass tourism in the 1950s, followed by changes to building regulations in the 1960s, that caused grand hotels and high-rise buildings to sprout along Benidorm's Mediterranean coast, helping earn it the nickname "Las Vegas of Europe."

When a city draws comparisons to Las Vegas, an iconic entertainment destination (and one of the most stressful cities to visit), several things spring to mind: all-night casinos, crowded streets thronged with drunk tourists, tribute performers, salacious variety acts, and a general atmosphere of debauchery and hedonism. Such comparisons do have merit: Benidorm is a major entertainment hub on the Costa Blanca, and its towering, colorful cityscape features some of the tallest skyscrapers in Spain, several of which have become tourist attractions in their own right.

But just as America's glitzy, famous desert city wasn't always in "best of" lists, Benidorm is also experiencing a change in its public image. On one side of town, you've got Levante, with its rowdy "Strip" and bars that'll make you feel like you're in England-in-the-Sun. Poniente, however, is more low-key, attracting locals and domestic travelers, who comprise a significant portion of the city's visitors. The two sides of Benidorm show that its nightlife is as diverse as it is vibrant.