The 'Las Vegas Of Europe' Is A Lively Seaside Town With Breathtaking Skyscrapers And Vibrant Nightlife
For years, Benidorm has been shorthand for "boozy Brits abroad," a sun-drenched Spanish coastal getaway on which around a million Britons descend annually to drink the pubs dry. Of course, there's more to Benidorm than pints of Carling and full English breakfasts. It has a rich history as a fishing village and maritime trading port, and even today, you can stroll along the cobbled streets of the Old Town. It also hosts traditional festivals, including Fallas, when huge effigies are burned, and celebrations honoring the Virgin of the Suffrage, the local patron saint. But it was the introduction of mass tourism in the 1950s, followed by changes to building regulations in the 1960s, that caused grand hotels and high-rise buildings to sprout along Benidorm's Mediterranean coast, helping earn it the nickname "Las Vegas of Europe."
When a city draws comparisons to Las Vegas, an iconic entertainment destination (and one of the most stressful cities to visit), several things spring to mind: all-night casinos, crowded streets thronged with drunk tourists, tribute performers, salacious variety acts, and a general atmosphere of debauchery and hedonism. Such comparisons do have merit: Benidorm is a major entertainment hub on the Costa Blanca, and its towering, colorful cityscape features some of the tallest skyscrapers in Spain, several of which have become tourist attractions in their own right.
But just as America's glitzy, famous desert city wasn't always in "best of" lists, Benidorm is also experiencing a change in its public image. On one side of town, you've got Levante, with its rowdy "Strip" and bars that'll make you feel like you're in England-in-the-Sun. Poniente, however, is more low-key, attracting locals and domestic travelers, who comprise a significant portion of the city's visitors. The two sides of Benidorm show that its nightlife is as diverse as it is vibrant.
Admiring Benidorm's high-rise skyline
Visit Benidorm describes Benidorm's cityscape as an example of "vertical tourist functionalism," an unflattering term that completely sucks the romance out of architecture and design. Yes, the high-rises were built to accommodate and shelter the growing number of tourists, but that doesn't mean they're drab, colorless, or lacking in drama. Some local travel companies, like Benidorm DMC and Costa Blanca Tourist Services, even offer tours that explicitly focus on the Benidorm skyline.
The skyscrapers are a mix of styles. Some are brutalist structures built with exposed concrete. The Co Blanca V residential building, designed by Juan Guardiola Gaya, is known for its warm, orange hue and circular balconies. The Delfin Tower resembles a giant ship's sail, while the gaudy, golden Intempo building — shaped like an elongated "M" and housing apartments and shared amenities across its 47 floors — looks plucked from the streets of Sin City. These are only a handful of Benidorm's many high-rises. In 2025, The Guardian reported that the city had 370 buildings taller than 12 stories.
According to Benisky, Benidorm has more skyscrapers taller than 150 meters per capita than New York, a city with one of the most iconic high-rise skylines in the world. However, the total varies depending on how skyscrapers are defined and counted. In any case, there are some great vantage points for viewing the Benidorm skyline. The Gran Hotel Bali, Spain's tallest hotel, has a 43rd-floor observation deck and a rooftop Sky Bar on the 52nd floor, with views of the glittering night skyline arcing across the bay. Alternatively, hike up to El Tossal de la Cala, the site of a former Roman fort, offering an excellent vantage point.
Benidorm's vibrant nightlife
Benidorm's nightlife has the same wild and colorful variety that has made Vegas a hub for partygoers for decades. A lot of the evening foot traffic ends up around the "English Square," so called for its abundance of British-style boozers, and the "Strip" along Calle Gerona, a short walk inland from Levante Beach. Here, you'll find themed bars, stag parties in fancy dress, illuminated skyscrapers, huge TV screens playing sports, and late-night clubs. This maelstrom of flashing signage, ear-splitting music, and pint-slurping tourists gives the area its now-iconic atmosphere. One of the best-known clubs on the Strip is Insomnia, which ranked No. 99 on The World's 100 Best Clubs list compiled by the International Nightlife Association in 2025. The club hosts DJs, live musicians, and variety acts, including a "sexy magic show."
Variety acts are a major reason people come to Benidorm. You'll encounter tributes to musicians as diverse as Kenny Rogers, Pink Floyd, UB40, The Beatles, Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley, Oasis, Westlife, and The Bay City Rollers. Shows can start in the afternoon, with some staged in the small hours of the morning. Other shows, mostly concentrated around the Strip, include adult comedy, striptease, raunchy cabaret, musical variety performances, and magic acts inspired by the late Benidorm entertainer Sticky Vicky. See Benidorm Seriously for a comprehensive list of what's on.
For a more relaxed evening, consider the Old Town or the bars around Poniente Beach. The Old Town is still lively, although the broad, neon-lit streets are replaced by cozy alleyways lined with pubs, wine bars, and tapas restaurants with alfresco seating. Refuel Bar & Terrace and Pachuli are both pleasant spots for beers and cocktails overlooking Poniente Beach.