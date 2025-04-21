This Iconic Entertainment Destination Earns The Title Of The World's 'Most Stressful' City To Visit In 2025
Las Vegas, Nevada, has been mythologized as a gambling and entertainment wonderland since the early 20th century, when it built on the local liberal gambling laws, as well as the influence of the Mafia, to become one of America's hedonism hotspots. The 1950s saw the city attain a long-held veneer of glamor, thanks to classy entertainers such as Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack, who set the scene for Vegas to become a draw for major acts. But while Las Vegas still attracts an estimated 40 million tourists each year, recent studies have suggested that the sheen may be starting to wear off the entertainment capital of the world — especially among those who are trying to lower their stress levels on vacation.
A 2025 study by DIPNDIVE ranked Las Vegas as the world's number one most stressful city to visit. In fact, the crowds who come to let their hair down are seemingly part of the problem, with the tourist-to-resident ratio and noise levels being two of the factors that make the city so stressful. The destination's temptations have also undoubtedly played a part in making Las Vegas the unhealthiest city in America, another aspect that shows the city isn't all glamorous. Sin City's drawbacks may explain why it was also called one of the most overrated destinations in the U.S. by StudyFinds in 2024.
How to have a less stressful Las Vegas visit
Despite these findings, Las Vegas still has much to offer and is a bucket-list vacation for many travelers. So, what do you do if you're invited to a bachelor or bachelorette party in the city or you have a ticket to a residency show of an artist you've wanted to see live for ages? Thankfully, there are ways to keep stress to a minimum when in the iconic Nevada city.
Channel relaxation by staying at one of the city's calmer resorts, such as the Elara by Hilton, which is centrally located on the Las Vegas Strip but doesn't bombard you with stimuli like the casino-centric hotels. Speaking of casinos, it's easy to get wrapped up in the Vegas gambling scene, but a day or two at the tables can really take a toll on your budget. With this in mind, set a fixed amount you're willing to lose per day — because you're far more likely to lose than win — and stick to it to minimize disappointment.
If you have some degree of flexibility when you visit Las Vegas, you can also alleviate stress by timing your trip carefully. Summer is when Las Vegas is at its hottest and driest, making for an uncomfortable vacation. Meanwhile, March to May and September to November are the months with the highest visitor numbers. Visiting in the winter months, then, can lead to a calmer and more comfortable stay in Las Vegas, with the added bonus of cheaper accommodation rates.
Alternatives to Las Vegas
What if you want the hedonism of Las Vegas but without the stress of actually going there? There are plenty of alternatives across the United States that might scratch your itch in terms of bright lights, gambling, and indulgence, without the overwhelming crowds and noise pollution. One cheap and relaxed alternative to Las Vegas is Laughlin, Nevada. A small town just 90 minutes away from Vegas on U.S. Route 95 South, Laughlin boasts just about everything that its big-city counterpart has to offer including gambling, nightlife, and golf, but with fewer crowds and generally better prices.
Meanwhile, Mississippi's Gulf Coast is the home of Biloxi, the so-called "Vegas of the South," offering Vegas excitement at a slower pace and with Southern hospitality. That Biloxi is on the water also means it may be more relaxing than other destinations, giving you the chance to take to the water in a charter boat or simply relax on the coast breathing in the sea air. It's quite a different prospect than desert-locked Vegas, and you'll still have access to resorts and casinos.