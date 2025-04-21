This Iconic Entertainment Destination Earns The Title Of The World's 'Most Stressful' City To Visit In 2025

Despite these findings, Las Vegas still has much to offer and is a bucket-list vacation for many travelers. So, what do you do if you're invited to a bachelor or bachelorette party in the city or you have a ticket to a residency show of an artist you've wanted to see live for ages? Thankfully, there are ways to keep stress to a minimum when in the iconic Nevada city.

Channel relaxation by staying at one of the city's calmer resorts, such as the Elara by Hilton, which is centrally located on the Las Vegas Strip but doesn't bombard you with stimuli like the casino-centric hotels. Speaking of casinos, it's easy to get wrapped up in the Vegas gambling scene, but a day or two at the tables can really take a toll on your budget. With this in mind, set a fixed amount you're willing to lose per day — because you're far more likely to lose than win — and stick to it to minimize disappointment.

If you have some degree of flexibility when you visit Las Vegas, you can also alleviate stress by timing your trip carefully. Summer is when Las Vegas is at its hottest and driest, making for an uncomfortable vacation. Meanwhile, March to May and September to November are the months with the highest visitor numbers. Visiting in the winter months, then, can lead to a calmer and more comfortable stay in Las Vegas, with the added bonus of cheaper accommodation rates.