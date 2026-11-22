Between Exmouth And Sidmouth Is A Seaside Town With Scenic Cliffs, Shops, And Outdoor Fun
Popular seaside towns line England's southern shore, competing for tourists with busy beaches. Yet a hidden gem awaits to the west, on the edge of Ladram Bay by the English Channel. Budleigh Salterton is tucked along striking red cliffs, with a beautiful, quiet shingle beach and a scenic otter estuary protecting these playful creatures. A lively shopping street leads away from the beach with quaint curiosities, and the area is perfect for outdoor activities on a full and memorable day trip along the British coastline.
Budleigh Salterton sits on a treasure trove of geological history, along the UNESCO Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, where the stunning cliffs are packed with ancient fossils dating back 185 million years. The peaceful beauty of this place inspired a historian named T. N. Brushfield to write, "No seaside resort in the West of England is better suited for the recovery of the invalid, for the recreation of the casual visitor, or for prolonging the life of the resident." You can explore and learn more about the town's history at the thatched cottage Fairlynch Museum, where you can find everything from displays of Paleolithic-era tools to writings of 14th-century residents.
The town of Exmouth to the west is a mere 15-minute drive or bus ride to Budleigh Salterton. A drive from Sidmouth to the east takes a little under 20 minutes, and traveling by bus is a journey of about 45 minutes. Exeter Airport (EXT) is the nearest international airport. about a 20-minute drive or airport transfer to town, and buses take roughly an hour and 10 minutes.
Intriguing and creative shops line the streets of Budleigh Salterton
With cobblestone sidewalks and old-fashioned brick storefronts, the walkability and town charm of Budleigh Salterton make for a delightful shopping experience. As cute as its name, Pebble is a gift shop with a window full of simple and tasteful goods to peruse. Table and kitchenware with mellow, attractive patterns, and adorable watercolor paintings are just some of the items you'll want to take home from this shop.
The Treasury is an independent, woman-owned shop with a massive variety of gifts, crafts, and home items. Choose from dishware and decorations, books and creative bookmarks, and personal care and beauty items, along with hundreds of other selections. If you live in the UK, they'll even ship to you. Find souvenir apparel to remember the town and the Jurassic Coast at Fifty Degrees. You'll find hoodies, hats, and more bearing the town's name and references to the coast, along with stylish braided belts, and you can request custom embroidery on whichever items you like.
Stop in for sweet treats at Toffee Nosed Sweet Shop, which will take you back in time to when candies were sold out of shelf upon shelf of big glass jars. You'll also find fudge, tons of chocolates, good old Moon Pies, plus a selection of sugar-free sweets. Enjoy some guilt-free treats at Budleigh Unwrapped, a zero-waste shop which uses no packaging, and will happily fill whatever container you bring in. It's also a nice place for a tasty ice cream cone made by local creameries, and yes, you can get vegan and dairy-free. If you visit as part a day trip, a stop in Budleigh Salterton would pair quite well with the unsung shopping haven of Bridport, a short way east.
Beaches, otters, boat trips, and golf await in Budleigh Salterton
When the sun is out, Budleigh Salterton is a prime place for outdoor fun and sightseeing. This area of the coast is along the same beautiful British coastline as Lyme Regis, once home to the unsung paleontologist Mary Anning, and shares a geological history with the wider coast. Unique to Budleigh is the Otter Estuary, where you'll find about 81 acres of protected land along the River Otter, which, as you might guess, is a habitat for otters as well as beavers and a multitude of waterfowl and other birds. A hiking path meanders through it so that one can take in the beauty of the land and look in awe at the vast assortment of wildlife.
Near the estuary are the iconic cliffs studded with 400-million-year-old stones exposed by erosion over the years. Walking along these cliffs, you may see the bones and footprints of ancient dinosaurs, according to Visit Devon. While there, make sure to not touch or remove pebbles or any fossils you might see to help keep the site intact. The cliffs border two-and-a-half miles of beach, with a kayak and paddleboard rental shop, so you can get magnificent photos of this remarkable coastline from the water and enjoy paddling over the small waves.
If you prefer the comfort of a boat, several cruise tours are available from Stuart Line Cruises. You may also charter a boat and enjoy special events during the holidays. For clifftop views, the East Devon Golf Club offers spectacular scenery and is open to the public, ranking among the top 100 golf courses in England. Golfers have been playing this stellar course since 1902. When visiting Budleigh Salterton, be sure to explore more of the Jurassic Coast and Sidmouth, with its vibrant culture and lovely beaches just 20 minutes east.