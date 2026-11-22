Popular seaside towns line England's southern shore, competing for tourists with busy beaches. Yet a hidden gem awaits to the west, on the edge of Ladram Bay by the English Channel. Budleigh Salterton is tucked along striking red cliffs, with a beautiful, quiet shingle beach and a scenic otter estuary protecting these playful creatures. A lively shopping street leads away from the beach with quaint curiosities, and the area is perfect for outdoor activities on a full and memorable day trip along the British coastline.

Budleigh Salterton sits on a treasure trove of geological history, along the UNESCO Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, where the stunning cliffs are packed with ancient fossils dating back 185 million years. The peaceful beauty of this place inspired a historian named T. N. Brushfield to write, "No seaside resort in the West of England is better suited for the recovery of the invalid, for the recreation of the casual visitor, or for prolonging the life of the resident." You can explore and learn more about the town's history at the thatched cottage Fairlynch Museum, where you can find everything from displays of Paleolithic-era tools to writings of 14th-century residents.

The town of Exmouth to the west is a mere 15-minute drive or bus ride to Budleigh Salterton. A drive from Sidmouth to the east takes a little under 20 minutes, and traveling by bus is a journey of about 45 minutes. Exeter Airport (EXT) is the nearest international airport. about a 20-minute drive or airport transfer to town, and buses take roughly an hour and 10 minutes.