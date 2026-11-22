The sense of displacement one feels when walking into Amish country is a bit jarring for first-timers. The horse-drawn buggies, the sharply dressed bearded men, and the lack of modern conveniences feel like a time warp. Yet below the surface, there's plenty of familiarity and common ground to be found for travelers with a genuine curiosity. Indiana's largest Amish community offers that welcoming spirit in Elkhart and LaGrange Counties. The area's quaint shops, historic gems, and local eats can be found in the two counties, resting side-by-side on the state's border with Michigan.

The two counties together are home to the country's third-largest Amish community, with over 30,000 residents. The Amish settled here in the first half of the 19th century. Unlike some other Amish communities, they remained more open to outsiders, working shoulder-to-shoulder with others on seasonal gigs. That spirit of open-mindedness bled into the local economy. All the stereotypes about radical simplicity and forsaking modern technology run headlong into the small army of Elkhart-LaGrange County Amish working in the RV industry.

That's right. By some accounts, 80% of global recreational vehicle production takes place in Elkhart County, considered the World's RV Capital. With the 1980s farming crisis making the traditional Amish lifestyle even more difficult, the locals shifted to something more stable. Some now claim those RV factories mostly employ Amish residents. The community's fortunes have followed the industry's, with the boom-bust cycle of RVs directly impacting the local economy. (Though they're generally tech-hesitant, some Amish communities are more permissive than others about the use of technology, especially for work.) That being said, there's still plenty of history to see when visiting this unique community.