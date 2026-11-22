Near The Michigan Border Is Indiana's Largest Amish Community With Local Eats, Quaint Shops, And Historic Gems
The sense of displacement one feels when walking into Amish country is a bit jarring for first-timers. The horse-drawn buggies, the sharply dressed bearded men, and the lack of modern conveniences feel like a time warp. Yet below the surface, there's plenty of familiarity and common ground to be found for travelers with a genuine curiosity. Indiana's largest Amish community offers that welcoming spirit in Elkhart and LaGrange Counties. The area's quaint shops, historic gems, and local eats can be found in the two counties, resting side-by-side on the state's border with Michigan.
The two counties together are home to the country's third-largest Amish community, with over 30,000 residents. The Amish settled here in the first half of the 19th century. Unlike some other Amish communities, they remained more open to outsiders, working shoulder-to-shoulder with others on seasonal gigs. That spirit of open-mindedness bled into the local economy. All the stereotypes about radical simplicity and forsaking modern technology run headlong into the small army of Elkhart-LaGrange County Amish working in the RV industry.
That's right. By some accounts, 80% of global recreational vehicle production takes place in Elkhart County, considered the World's RV Capital. With the 1980s farming crisis making the traditional Amish lifestyle even more difficult, the locals shifted to something more stable. Some now claim those RV factories mostly employ Amish residents. The community's fortunes have followed the industry's, with the boom-bust cycle of RVs directly impacting the local economy. (Though they're generally tech-hesitant, some Amish communities are more permissive than others about the use of technology, especially for work.) That being said, there's still plenty of history to see when visiting this unique community.
The historic gems and quaint Amish shops
Some of the county's historic gems have Amish bona fides that put the community's past and present in perspective. Menno-Hof aims to bridge the knowledge gap for those encountering the Amish for the first time. Conveniently located in Shipshewana, home to one of America's largest Amish communities, it's a worthwhile first stop before diving deep into the county's other Amish establishments. To get a deeper, granular understanding of the area's history, head over to the Ruthmere Campus, which illustrates how Elkhart and the surrounding community came to be. For a unique look at the area's economic past and pre-modern life, head over to the Bonneyville Mill in Bristol. The state's oldest operating grist mill and the surrounding area provide a mix of history and relaxing natural surroundings.
The area's Amish may surprise travelers with their culinary streak. Elkhart and LaGrange are dotted with eateries that specialize in the community's simple-yet-filling dishes and focus on farm-to-table cooking. Think meat, potatoes, pies, chicken, and all of it fresh. Some establishments are located on Amish family property — providing guests with home-cooked meals. LaGrange's The Carriage House in Topeka is a well-rated family-run business that takes reservations only. Seeking an eatery that doesn't require reservations? Head over to Middlebury's Das Dutchman Essenhaus for the buffet, and stick around for the pies. If you want to truly treat yourself like the Amish, stop by the local Rise'n Roll Bakery. Its cinnamon caramel donuts are a cult classic within the community. Just remember the Amish have a pet peeve about wastefulness — make sure all plates are empty by the end of any meal.
Planning your visit to Elkhart and LaGrange Counties
Armed with a belly full of delicious food, you can burn some of those calories perusing the Elkhart and LaGrange Counties' Amish shops. The industrious folks have numerous businesses throughout the area, though not all of their wares are portable (unless you have a way to bring home an authentic Amish buggy). One of your first stops should be the aptly named Grandma's Pantry in Elkhart – a local grocery store and bakery that's earned an impressive 4.7 stars on Google. If you're looking for knick-knacks to take home, head over to Dutch Lady Antiques in Nappanee's Coppes Commons for something made before 1970.
There are several relatively easy ways to reach Elkhart and LaGrange counties. South Bend International Airport (SBN), the closest major travel hub, is just an hour away from the farther-away LaGrange County. Two major cities, Fort Wayne and South Bend, are both an hour away or less, making driving into the counties ideal for those who live in the area. If you're not a fan of the cold, try to time your visit for spring or fall.
Finding accommodations won't be difficult either. Elkhart County's eponymous town offers plenty of accommodations. Middlebury, considered one of the best small Midwestern towns in 2026, offers a central location for perusing both counties and several places to stay overnight. If you'd like to keep the Amish theme going, stay overnight at Shipshewana's Farmstead Inn or Nappanee's Farmhouse Inn, both Amish-inspired places to call it a day.