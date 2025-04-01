One Of America's Largest Amish Communities Lives In A Charming Indiana Town With Delicious Dining

If you've ever dreamed of going back to a simpler time, consider a rural escape to Shipshewana, Indiana, one of the largest Amish communities in the U.S. You'll discover a close-knit community of Amish and Mennonite people who have lived here for generations, holding fast to their traditions, but happy to open their neighborhoods and hearts to visitors. The must-do experiences in Shipshewana include enjoying a horse-and-buggy-ride, devouring delicious home-cooked Amish food at Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery, and learning more about the Amish lifestyle.

For those who love shopping, the Shipshewana Trading Place Flea Market is the biggest in the entire state, maybe even the Midwest. The outdoor flea market is the equivalent of 30 football fields, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May 6 through October 1, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as offering special holiday and weekend markets. With nearly 700 vendors, you'll find ample treasures to bring home. Look for home décor, clothing, fresh produce, crafts, books, and more. You'll also discover auctions for antiques, livestock and horses at events coinciding with flea market times. For an authentic stay, book a room at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center.

To get to Shipshewana, you can fly to Chicago, Indianapolis or Detroit, and then rent a car or use a ride-share service. It's about three hours from Indy, three hours from Chicago, and three hours from Detroit. You can also fly into South Bend, Indiana, which is about one hour away.