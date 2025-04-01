One Of America's Largest Amish Communities Lives In A Charming Indiana Town With Delicious Dining
If you've ever dreamed of going back to a simpler time, consider a rural escape to Shipshewana, Indiana, one of the largest Amish communities in the U.S. You'll discover a close-knit community of Amish and Mennonite people who have lived here for generations, holding fast to their traditions, but happy to open their neighborhoods and hearts to visitors. The must-do experiences in Shipshewana include enjoying a horse-and-buggy-ride, devouring delicious home-cooked Amish food at Blue Gate Restaurant & Bakery, and learning more about the Amish lifestyle.
For those who love shopping, the Shipshewana Trading Place Flea Market is the biggest in the entire state, maybe even the Midwest. The outdoor flea market is the equivalent of 30 football fields, open Tuesdays and Wednesdays, May 6 through October 1, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., as well as offering special holiday and weekend markets. With nearly 700 vendors, you'll find ample treasures to bring home. Look for home décor, clothing, fresh produce, crafts, books, and more. You'll also discover auctions for antiques, livestock and horses at events coinciding with flea market times. For an authentic stay, book a room at the Farmstead Inn and Conference Center.
To get to Shipshewana, you can fly to Chicago, Indianapolis or Detroit, and then rent a car or use a ride-share service. It's about three hours from Indy, three hours from Chicago, and three hours from Detroit. You can also fly into South Bend, Indiana, which is about one hour away.
Discover the Menno-Hof Interpretative Center and learn about Amish culture
Learn more about the rich tapestry and traditions of the Amish, who settled in Shipshewana in the late 19th century at the Menno-Hof Interpretive Center. Enjoy the multi-media presentations, displays, and historical environment that teaches about the principles of the Amish and Mennonite heritage and lifestyles.
While you are exploring Shipshewana, don't miss the colorful barn quilts that adorn the historic barns, homesteads, and public areas, which grant a fascinating look at the Amish culture. With more than 80 barn quilts in the area, take a self-guided tour with the Off-the-Beaten-Path trail map. The quilts tell a story of art, history and family connections. You can also pick up a map and a Visitors Guide at the Shipshewana Visitors Center.
While you're visiting Shipshewana, be sure to see the working farms where they make hearty cheese products, and take a look at a fully-restored collection of farm equipment. The Visitors Center's Once Upon a Farm Tour sets a self-guided itinerary of attractions to visit, including farms, shops and restaurants. To continue your exploration of Amish country, head to an Ohio destination with unique luxury cabins.
Enjoy the outdoors on Shipshewana's lakes and trails
From charming shops and specialty stores, there are more than 180 local businesses waiting to welcome you as you explore the walkable downtown area. Enjoy live music or go on your own self-guided audio tour, and you'll come away with a new sense of enlightenment through learning about the Amish people's commitment to working the farmland and maintaining a sustainable lifestyle. They are a modest people, so ask before you take a picture.
You'll find plenty of outdoor recreation at the nearby Pumpkinvine Nature Trail in Goshen, Indiana, which connects the towns of Shipshewana, Goshen, Elkhart, and Middlebury through five trails. Walk, run or bike through the 25 miles of trails, then stop and relax at the one of the four public parks. You can continue your outdoor recreation on the water. Shipshewana is located in LaGrange County, known for more than 70 lakes to go canoeing kayaking, swimming or floating down the rivers. When you're done exploring the Shipshewana area, head 90 miles west to Indiana Dunes National Park, an underrated national park on Lake Michigan's shores.
When you're booking your place to stay, you'll find a range of options, including welcoming bed and breakfasts, hotels, motels, RV parks, cabins, and a campground. For other unusual destinations in Indiana, head to Huntingdon, less than 60 miles away, and explore its beautiful sunken garden in a fairy tale setting.