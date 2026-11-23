Northern Ireland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultural attractions, and fascinating historical sights, but with Belfast drawing in a good chunk of the country's millions of annual visitors, many of the gorgeous surrounding hubs tend to go unnoticed. If you're trying to find a mix of waterfront allure, historic interest, and great culinary experiences with your next getaway, it might be worth looking beyond the capital, towards a smaller town that checks all the boxes. Carrickfergus may have fewer than 28,000 year-round residents, but its welcoming atmosphere, postcard-worthy views, and status as one of Northern Ireland's oldest towns make it a worthy contender for a spot on your bucket list.

Many visit to take in the scenic coastline dotted with harbors and marinas. Those eager to experience the area's rich fishing heritage can do so from a 19th-century limestone pier. That said, the top local attraction (according to Tripadvisor) remains Carrickfergus Castle, which dates all the way back to the 12th century and is one of the best-preserved medieval landmarks in the country. The town is also home to a variety of highly reviewed restaurant selections that'll keep foodies entertained.

Those wondering how difficult it is to get here will be happy to learn that Carrickfergus is well-connected. You'll find it right between Belfast and Larne (both roughly 12 miles away), with the nearest major airport being Belfast International (BFS), located 20 miles southwest. While direct airport transfers can be somewhat tricky to find, Carrickfergus is served by a train station that connects you to most major points of interest in the region. This is also an exceptionally compact, walkable town, so getting a rental isn't a necessity even for those planning a day trip. If you are planning a day out, consider also stopping in Antrim, a charming town with scenic castle gardens and tasty restaurants just 22 miles away.