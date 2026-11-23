Between Belfast And Larne Is A Charming Coastal Town With A Scenic Castle, Tasty Eats, And Fishing
Northern Ireland is famous for its breathtaking landscapes, vibrant cultural attractions, and fascinating historical sights, but with Belfast drawing in a good chunk of the country's millions of annual visitors, many of the gorgeous surrounding hubs tend to go unnoticed. If you're trying to find a mix of waterfront allure, historic interest, and great culinary experiences with your next getaway, it might be worth looking beyond the capital, towards a smaller town that checks all the boxes. Carrickfergus may have fewer than 28,000 year-round residents, but its welcoming atmosphere, postcard-worthy views, and status as one of Northern Ireland's oldest towns make it a worthy contender for a spot on your bucket list.
Many visit to take in the scenic coastline dotted with harbors and marinas. Those eager to experience the area's rich fishing heritage can do so from a 19th-century limestone pier. That said, the top local attraction (according to Tripadvisor) remains Carrickfergus Castle, which dates all the way back to the 12th century and is one of the best-preserved medieval landmarks in the country. The town is also home to a variety of highly reviewed restaurant selections that'll keep foodies entertained.
Those wondering how difficult it is to get here will be happy to learn that Carrickfergus is well-connected. You'll find it right between Belfast and Larne (both roughly 12 miles away), with the nearest major airport being Belfast International (BFS), located 20 miles southwest. While direct airport transfers can be somewhat tricky to find, Carrickfergus is served by a train station that connects you to most major points of interest in the region. This is also an exceptionally compact, walkable town, so getting a rental isn't a necessity even for those planning a day trip. If you are planning a day out, consider also stopping in Antrim, a charming town with scenic castle gardens and tasty restaurants just 22 miles away.
Enjoying scenic castle views and tasty eats in Carrickfergus
Start your trip with a visit to the town's main highlight: Carrickfergus Castle. First built in 1177, the structure was utilized by the military until the 20th century and has been continuously modified and fortified, all the while its medieval roots have been preserved with impressive care. Today, you'll find a mix of design elements that range from the original Anglo-Norman four-story tower to 18th-century cannons and a flat roof with timber and steel beams that was finished in 2020. As you tour the grounds, keep an eye out for the picturesque Belfast Lough views. Inside, the medieval exhibits, constable's quarters, and banqueting hall are must-sees, and if you time it right, some might be adorned with seasonal decor. Guided tours are included in the entry fee, and there's even a sensory room on-site designed to keep little ones calm but entertained.
Carrickfergus also offers visitors an array of eateries, with Ownies Bar and Bistro being among the most popular picks. This is a well-known local establishment that stands out through its traditional Irish hospitality and live music events. The latter take place between Wednesday and Saturday and feature talented local artists. The food is unpretentious and hearty, featuring classic pub fare and seafood — their chowders, in particular, come highly recommended.
Mayur Indian Restaurant is another must-visit. Opened by a Nepali native in 2012, the place prides itself on its classic methods, authentic flavors, and fresh seasonal ingredients. Curries are among the standout dishes. Another reason why this is such a popular spot is the fact that it offers beautiful views of Carrickfergus Castle.
Carrickfergus' coastal charm and fishing opportunities
Carrickfergus might not be a beach town, but its location along the Antrim coastline and unrestricted access to Belfast Lough offer plenty of waterfront allure for visitors to enjoy. The local marina is known for its dreamy views, complete with colorful boats and inviting cafes, while those looking to stay active during their time in Northern Ireland might be happy to learn that the town is part of the Causeway Coastal Route. The section to Whitehead features vibrant houses and pretty water views, a must-see for walkers. Those who want to keep their experiences even more local can stick to strolling around the town's promenade, which takes you right to the marina.
Water lovers can hire a charter boat equipped with an experienced crew. Day cruises allow you to take in most of the coastline's attractions in one go, including Bangor Abbey and Carrickfergus Castle. And while Northern Ireland is already loved for being an underrated European country with no crowds and low prices, there's even more to look forward to while there– namely, a great fishing experience.
Experience Carrickfergus' long-standing fishing heritage in Fisherman's Quay. Dating back to 1831, the structure that was once built to serve the local fleet still serves as a fishing spot, though it's now mostly known as a historical landmark. You can enjoy an angling session at North Woodburn Reservoir, a rainbow trout fishery stocked with tens of thousands of potential catches. Alternatively, a charter boat can alo be hired for a fishing excursion to try for other species like mackerel. After your time in Carrickfergus, consider a day trip to Portrush, a charming coastal town with scenic cliffs, golf, and fun shops.