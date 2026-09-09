Over An Hour From Belfast Is A Charming Coastal Town With Scenic Cliffs, Beaches, Golf, And Fun Shops

Northern Ireland doesn't often conjure up imagery of sandy beaches with people frolicking in the sun, yet that's just the beginning of the allure of Portrush. Its beaches are surrounded by stunning cliffs, atop which one can enjoy a game of golf and hope to not be too distracted by the scenery. When not strolling by the coastal cliffs, visitors can enjoy a variety of quaint shops along Main Street, housed in old buildings that are filled with Irish charm. Minutes away are the iconic ruins of Dunluce Castle, which "Game of Thrones" fans will recognize as the Castle of Pyke.

Portrush has come quite a long way from its early maritime origins. The port that was once a commercial shipping hub transformed into a welcome mat for cruise ships bringing in beachgoers and golfers alike to enjoy photo-worthy cliffs and an over 150-year golfing tradition known as The Open. Cliffside trails afford exercise, fresh air, and impressive scenery while Curry's Fun Park makes for a family-friendly, amusement-filled day out. Be sure not to miss the otherworldly rock formations at Giant's Causeway, just over fifteen minutes from town.

One can drive for a little over an hour north from Belfast to arrive in Portrush, and it's a few minutes less if leaving from Belfast International Airport (BFS). The roads are surrounded by pure green Irish countryside that's as gorgeous during overcast days as it is in the bright sun. The same scenery can be enjoyed by bus or train, which may end up being a faster trip as drivers might stop often to take pictures.