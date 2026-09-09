Over An Hour From Belfast Is A Charming Coastal Town With Scenic Cliffs, Beaches, Golf, And Fun Shops
Northern Ireland doesn't often conjure up imagery of sandy beaches with people frolicking in the sun, yet that's just the beginning of the allure of Portrush. Its beaches are surrounded by stunning cliffs, atop which one can enjoy a game of golf and hope to not be too distracted by the scenery. When not strolling by the coastal cliffs, visitors can enjoy a variety of quaint shops along Main Street, housed in old buildings that are filled with Irish charm. Minutes away are the iconic ruins of Dunluce Castle, which "Game of Thrones" fans will recognize as the Castle of Pyke.
Portrush has come quite a long way from its early maritime origins. The port that was once a commercial shipping hub transformed into a welcome mat for cruise ships bringing in beachgoers and golfers alike to enjoy photo-worthy cliffs and an over 150-year golfing tradition known as The Open. Cliffside trails afford exercise, fresh air, and impressive scenery while Curry's Fun Park makes for a family-friendly, amusement-filled day out. Be sure not to miss the otherworldly rock formations at Giant's Causeway, just over fifteen minutes from town.
One can drive for a little over an hour north from Belfast to arrive in Portrush, and it's a few minutes less if leaving from Belfast International Airport (BFS). The roads are surrounded by pure green Irish countryside that's as gorgeous during overcast days as it is in the bright sun. The same scenery can be enjoyed by bus or train, which may end up being a faster trip as drivers might stop often to take pictures.
Portrush's pristine beaches meet rugged cliffs
Much like the "Gateway to the Garden of Ireland" known as Bray, Portrush's whitish limestone cliffs can be admired from above on the trails or below on the beaches. Whiterocks Coastal Park is a prime location to take in the sights of the cliffs as well as the sand and surf of Whiterocks Beach. One may see peregrine falcons flitting to and from the cliffs, with stone bridges and caves below. It continues eastward with Northern Ireland's scenic cliff-sides, sandy shores, and historic ruins. Dolerite stone cliffs dating back to the days of the dinosaurs display a striking scene of waves crashing into the ancient stone at Ramore Head on the north end of town.
Whiterocks Beach, below its namesake cliffs, attracts those looking to ride the waves on surfboards and kayaks, and is listed as a Blue Flag beach, which is a recognition of places of ecological, educational, and social quality. It's a wonderful place to walk one's dog or do a bit of coastal horseback riding during the warmer months, you may even spot racehorses being exercised on the long stretch of sand. There's a picnic area, and the parking lot and restrooms are built with accessibility in mind, so that everyone can enjoy this beautiful beach.
The neck of Portrush as it extends from the mainland to the promontory is hugged by the East Strand and West Strand beaches. The north end of West Strand beach is topped by the stony causeway surrounding Portrush Harbour. Here you'll find walkable green spaces as well as amusement parks lining the beach. The East Strand is nestled against the sandy dunes and green grass of a golf course and stretches all they way to Whiterocks Beach. Both the East and West Strand beaches share the same accessible facilities, with the East Strand adding lifeguards during July and August.
Portrush's world-class golf courses and strollable shopping
Enviably perched on the famous Causeway Coast, the golf courses in Portrush are among the most visually impressive and high quality courses one can find. The Royal Portrush Golf Club ranks fifth among Golf Digest's "World's 100 Greatest Courses", and has been played by titans like Tiger Woods and Arnold Palmer. While it is a private club, it has tee times open to the public, so golf aficionados can play the same course as some of the greats. Steeped in history, the land is fabled to have been an ancient battleground where Norsemen battled area Chieftains, and the Viking King Magnus Barefoot fell at the turn of the 12th century.
Playing the nine holes at Ballyreagh Golf Course puts you on a green expanse overlooking a seemingly lunar landscape of rock outcroppings where one's shots must navigate ravines for a short, yet challenging game. Beginners and youngsters can enjoy the course as well with a putting green on which to practice. Course prices aren't too dear on the wallet, and locals can purchase annual tickets.
Between the courses lies a stretch of both historic and modern shops to peruse when you're not hitting the green or the white sand. The chic design shop White House carries a storied history, having originally opened in 1891 selling Irish handicrafts. Today, it stands as a quality purveyor of modern clothing, furniture, and home goods. Those with an eye for antiques will find much on offer at Dunluce Street, with fascinating and whimsical odds and ends from decades past. If there wasn't room to pack a surfboard, wetsuit, or life vest for a day at the beach, all three can be purchased or rented at Trogg's Surf Shop so you can enjoy the waves in style. A trip to Portrush will have visitors understanding why Ireland is one of Rick Steves' favorite destinations in Europe.