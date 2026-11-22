You don't have to cross the Atlantic to find a little Irish luck, because there's a pot of gold hiding right in the Cornhusker State. Shamrocks decorate the sidewalks, including a colossal 65-foot-wide showstopper painted at the main crossroads dubbed the World's Largest Shamrock. They've even got a proper 13,410-pound Blarney Stone just waiting for a kiss to bring ye good fortune. This is O'Neill, a quaint little gem of around 3,600 residents crowned the "Irish Capital of Nebraska," and it takes its Celtic roots mighty seriously.

Located around three hours from Omaha, this Midwestern gem is brimming with good craic, Irish slang for fun and good times. Just as neighboring Kansas celebrates Nordic culture with fika and dala horses in its own Little Sweden, O'Neill provides Irish hospitality in the Great Plains with a proper céad míle fáilte ("a hundred thousand welcomes"). Its roots trace to John O'Neill, an Irish immigrant who founded the town in 1874. More Irish immigrants soon followed from East Coast towns, spurred by the promise of a fresh start on the Nebraska prairie. In 1969, Nebraska officially proclaimed O'Neill its Irish Capital.

Come every March, the whole town gathers to give the World's Largest Shamrock a fresh coat of Irish green before a proper St. Patrick's Day hooley. And by the saints, does O'Neill know how to celebrate. Expect eccentric traditions, from a parade with a horse dyed head-to-hoof in green food coloring to a fun run where participants leg it towards pints of green beer at the finish line. Add lively Irish step dancing and the ceremonial "Greening of the Pond," where local waters turn emerald, and you've got a festival fit for Dublin.