Between Peterborough And Hull Is A UK Town With Laid-Back Family Fun And Charming Indie Shops
One of the delights of travel is stumbling across an unexpected treasure: a destination where creativity quietly thrives and grows into the spirit of place. In the heart of Lincolnshire in the U.K., one special market town has a vibrant cultural life that invites participants of all ages to wonder, learn, and create. Sleaford is less than two hours' drive south from the port city of Hull and an hour's drive north of the historic city of Peterborough. In the town, families can walk through history, budding artists can sculpt their visions, and visitors can find quirky shops that might just have what they're searching for.
Settled since prehistoric times, Sleaford's long history includes a medieval market notable for its wool trade, as well as canals and railroads that brought industry to the town. Tumbled-down ruins in Sleaford's center are all that is left of the 12th-century Sleaford Castle, where King John and King Henry VIII both purportedly stayed. However, the medieval tower and spire of St. Denys Church, largely built in the 12th and 13th centuries, still soars above the town in a testament to the area's heritage.
Sleaford also has a community spirit, which is evident in events like Sleaford Christmas Market in the center of town, the WinterLight festival at Sleaford Market Place, and an annual 1940s Day, which takes place each summer.
Spaces to learn, create, and play in Sleaford
Today, the Hub is one of the most well-known aspects of Sleaford. The cultural center houses the National Center for Craft and Design. While the Hub includes a variety of exhibitions and galleries for professional artists, it also serves as a space for families and children to let their creative instincts roam free, with sessions for sketching and crafting and drop-in events that include face painting and photo booths. Families with younger children looking for low-key (or less messy) fun can head to Sleaford Funhouse instead, which offers imaginative play spaces for children under the age of 5, including pretend shops, a mini-disco room, and a soft-surface area ready for toddler tumbles.
Sleaford's historic sites also invite family-friendly exploration. Navigation House, an 1838 building that once housed the office of a local canal company, now serves as a small museum educating visitors about navigation on the Slea River and offers special events and activities for families. Tourism website Heart of Lincs recommends picking up duck food at the museum, then strolling along the river to reach Cogglesford Watermill, where flour has been produced for more than 1,000 years; visitors can get an inside look at how the mill machinery works and mill their own bag of flour.
Explorers willing to travel a few minutes outside of town can visit the Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, which details the area's connection with the Royal Air Force through exhibits and antique aircraft. Alternatively, for a mix of adventure, education, and legend, drive about an hour northeast to the village of Edwinstowe in Sherwood Forest, where folklore connections draw visitors each year to the Robin Hood Festival.
Independent shops add to Sleaford's unique atmosphere
Sleaford's creative vibe extends to its shops, many of which are run by independent, local retailers. Music fans will want to hit The Vinyl Resting Place (and with a name that good, you can't possibly resist taking a peek); the store is packed with records, CDs, cassettes, and band and tour memorabilia. Ruth Burrows' art shop and studio offers art supplies and classes in a space exploding with color and whimsy, while Dees Gifts wins the prize for the most eclectic selection in town thanks to its stock of clothing, jewelry, bath bombs, Tarot cards, and chakra crystals. Fine jewelry and other gifts can be found at Carre Emporium, which specializes in antiques and collectibles; visitors note that the owner is friendly and helpful to anyone who wanders in.
For lodging, Sleaford offers several locally owned inns and vacation rentals set in historic buildings, including the Carre Arms, a highly rated bar, restaurant, and hotel with recently refurbished rooms. One of the oldest hotels in Europe, the Angel and Royal, is just a 30-minute drive away in the town of Grantham. For a wider variety of options, including several international chains, travelers can head about 20 miles north to the cathedral city of Lincoln.
Getting to Sleaford is easy thanks to its convenient location along major roads as well as its railroad station; taking the train is the fastest way to arrive from London. If you want to add a beach trip to your visit to Sleaford, the charming coastal resort town of Skegness is just over an hour's drive northeast.