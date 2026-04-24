10 Oldest Hotels In Europe Worth Visiting

The earliest known mention of the hotel industry appears in a Babylonian text written over 5,500 years ago. Known as the Code of Hammurabi, the document set down, among many other things, the rules of commerce, while also suggesting that innkeepers who watered down their beer should be put to death. Such actions remain a crime, although thankfully no longer a capital one.

The oldest hotel in the world still in operation is actually a spa in Japan known as the Nishiyama Onsen Keiunkan in Yamanashi, which opened its doors way, way back in 705 CE. Meanwhile, over in Europe, commerce was thriving: the Silk Road had been in continuous use for hundreds of years, and the spread of Christianity brought with it the need to service pilgrims as they crossed the continent in search of saints and relics. Europe soon took on a format that would not look wholly unfamiliar to modern eyes. By the 10th century, the continent had achieved a level of stability not seen since the fall of the Roman Empire. And with that came the chance for institutions to survive the ages.

It is from this period that some of the most beautiful universities in Europe sprang up. Castles proliferated, cathedrals imposed themselves upon the landscape, and while many fell into ruins over the following centuries, some survived. Taverns, inns, and hotels fared less well, of course, but there is a small number that somehow managed to cling on through all the wars, fires, and famines that time threw at them.