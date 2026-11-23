Families and thrill-seekers in the Midwest might have heard the name Kalahari Resorts before. For the fourth year in a row, the chain of indoor water parks has topped USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards as the best indoor water park in the country. The Kalahari Wisconsin Dells location is the biggest indoor park of its kind in the whole state, and it grew even bigger in October 2026. Per a press release, it opened an $85 million expansion with new water slide attractions, pools, and dining options. The expansion added a whole new glass-roofed water park section called the Aquadome, with a footprint of 75,000 square feet. That brings the total size of the indoor water park space at the Dells location to about 200,000 square feet.

Since it first opened in 2000, Kalahari at Wisconsin Dells has made several big changes to its offerings. In 2024, it completed an $80 million renovation that introduced over 200 guest rooms, dining spots, and self-service kiosks. Where that earlier project focused on improving guest services, the recent completion of Aquadome is all about the fun itself. "The Aquadome is built for how our guests actually spend a day with us — one space that keeps the fun going no matter what the weather does," says Travis Nelson, President of Kalahari Resorts, in the September 2026 release. Three major water slides were added, including the raft slide Zambezi Rapids, which the resort claims is "the world's first enclosed Boomerango." Doubling down on the all-weather appeal, the Aquadome has a retractable roof that opens up on sunny, warm days. Plus, since it's made of glass, even in less favorable weather, sunlight can shine through. The park's consistency in innovation and upkeep shows why Kalahari is one of the Midwest's best water parks.