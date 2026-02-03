The Midwest's 5 Best Water Parks, According To Reviews

When it comes to outdoor fun, theme parks hold a special place in the American experience. During the summer, however, water parks reign supreme, especially in the Midwest. While states like Florida and California enjoy balmy weather year-round, Midwesterners can only enjoy water parks for part of the year, which makes them something of a seasonal event.

With that in mind, here are our picks for the Midwest's five best water parks, based on online reviews. Before diving in (pun intended), it helps to clarify what qualifies as the "Midwest" to avoid confusion. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 12 states make up this region, including the Dakotas, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio. So, if your favorite water park isn't featured and isn't located in one of those states, that's likely why.

From the water park capital of the world, Wisconsin Dells, to the city of Santa Claus, Indiana, we're getting wet and wild throughout the Midwest. Best of all, some of these parks are indoors, so no matter what the weather looks like outside, you can still have a blast. Let's put on our swim trunks and jump in!