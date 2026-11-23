Near Scarborough Is A Lovely Village With Local Eateries, A Historic Inn, And Nearby Forest Parks
For travelers who crave out-of-the-way destinations with tranquil scenery, an escape to the English countryside is in order. Dotting the rural landscape are historic hamlets full of quaint architecture and picturesque views. A particularly low-key gem to explore is Snainton, a village between sloping meadows not far from the North York Moors National Park. Less than 1,000 people live here, making it the perfect base camp for exploring the park without bumping into huge crowds. The village's historic atmosphere will no doubt entice anyone passing through to stick around for a little while.
Snainton is quite compact — a stroll from one end of the High Street to the other takes no more than 20 minutes. Crowding either side of the street are rows of stone cottages in various shades of warm yellow, all topped with red-brick chimneys. Many of the cottages are at least 200 years old, and the village itself dates back to the 12th century. In ancient times, the Knights Templar passed through the village. Anchoring the west end of the High Street is The Coachman Inn, a Georgian-era structure with cozy accommodations.
A short drive from Snainton brings outdoor enthusiasts to Dalby Forest, where woodland hikes and rugged rock formations await. Head back into town at the end of the day to refuel with a tasty meal at one of the local pubs. Travelers near the coast in Scarborough are only a 20-minute drive or 30-minute bus ride from Snainton, making it an ideal day trip destination. Londoners craving a weekend getaway can reach the village in about five hours by car.
Explore forests and parks near Snainton
Surrounded by the North Yorkshire countryside, Snainton is an excellent base for venturing into the wilderness. On the edge of the North York Moors National Park is Dalby Forest, a woodland oasis spanning more than 8,000 acres. The Visitor's Center is only about a 20-minute drive from Snainton, and serves as the starting point for a handful of walking trails weaving through the forest.
Considered an easy hike is the Dalby Beck Circular, a roughly 3.5-mile loop that takes just over an hour to complete. A dirt track meanders beneath leafy canopies alongside the Thornton Beck, eventually revealing wide-open meadows framed by forested slopes. Afterward, stop in for refreshments at the trailhead's Courtyard Cafe. For a glimpse of otherworldly sandstone boulders that have been standing since the Ice Age, embark on the Bridestones Circular, another easy trek. The 2-mile loop takes hikers through ancient woodlands and across the sprawling moors, where the rugged rock formations rise against the horizon.
Travelers craving a more relaxing experience can visit Cropton Forest, about a 30-minute drive from Snainton. Tucked between the trees is Forest Holidays Cropton, which offers log cabin rentals complete with outdoor hot tubs and log burners. Overnight guests can book an array of excursions to explore the woodlands, all led by forest rangers. Trek through the trails on a guided walk, or join the Nature by Night activity to witness biofluorescence in the forest after dark. Next, keep the North Yorkshire adventures going with a 15-minute drive to Pickering, a vibrant town with shops and a medieval castle.
Explore the historic inn and local eateries in Snainton
Exploring the moorlands and forests will no doubt work up an appetite, and Snainton offers a handful of local eateries for a hearty meal. Highly-rated on Google is The Coachman Inn, a sprawling stone manor with rustic wooden furniture, vintage decor, and a brick fireplace. Located in a Grade II Listed building, the inn has been welcoming weary travelers since it was first built back in the 1770s, when it was a stop for stagecoaches heading to York.
Sip on drinks at the bar, or grab a table to peruse the menu. Pair appetizers like nachos and halloumi fries with mains like steak and ale pie, chicken parmesan, or classic fish and chips. "Best Sunday roast in the area," reads one review. Those who wish to stay overnight can choose from three rooms with modern amenities and a full English breakfast served in the morning.
A little farther down the High Street is Snainton Fish and Chips, tucked inside a teensy stone cottage. The takeaway shop is highly-rated on Google, with previous customers praising the quality and reasonable prices. Aside from battered fish with fries, the menu also includes pork fritters, jumbo sausage, and scampi. More adventures await just 40 minutes away in Whitby, an eerie coastal town that inspired Bram Stoker's "Dracula." Also about 30 minutes south of Snainton is Driffield, a charming town known as the "Capital of the Wolds."