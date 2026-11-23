Between Exmouth And Weymouth Is A Storybook Market Town With Quaint Streets, Vintage Trams, And Medieval Charm
With 1,275 market towns to its name, it's hard not to wonder why one of England's nicknames isn't "the land of market towns." After all, medieval market towns are as much a part of the British identity as the Spice Girls or fish and chips. But while they may share elements like markets and architectural styles, each has its own identity. Take, for example, Colyton, just a few miles above the Jurassic Coast between Exmouth and Weymouth. One of Devon's oldest Saxon settlements, Colyton is a small town with a big claim as "the most rebellious town in Devon" according to Great British Life.
In 1685, the Protestant Duke of Monmouth tried to usurp the throne from his Catholic uncle, King James II. Over 100 men and boys joined the Pitchfork Rebellion from Colyton, more than anywhere else in England. When the rebellion failed, 28 of them were executed. A memorial to these men stands in Colyton's fantastic medieval St. Andrew's Church, a focal point of the town.
Unlike some other market towns, Colyton has retained its original character, seen in the circular Saxon design of its cobblestoned streets. Narrow alleyways and thatched rooftops add a medieval charm, as does its historic market square. The town also brings a more modern history to life with a vintage tram that connects it to Seaton, the gateway to the Jurassic Coast. This fleet of trams from the early 1900s to 1960s offers a fantastic way to experience a mix of history and nature, as you travel along a 19th-century rail bed through the wildlife-filled wetlands that separate the towns.
Medieval buildings and markets in Colyton, England
A good place to start your exploration of Colyton is St. Andrew's Church, whose 92-foot octagonal tower essentially marks the center of town. Originally built in the 12th century, St. Andrew's has elements from the 14th and 15th centuries. Portions of a Saxon cross predate the church, while a Jacobean pulpit and medieval carved benches add the powerful air of history to the space.
For a deeper dive into the town's history, architecture, and culture, visit the Colyton Heritage Centre, located in the 16th-century Merchant's House. Formerly the home of a wool merchant and one of the oldest houses in town, it has its original timber facade and medieval mural. Now, it houses the Colyton Parish History Society and a small museum. The Colyton Parish History Society leads guided walks on Thursdays from April through September. The walks start at 2 p.m. (rain or shine), last about an hour, and cost a little over $5 for those 16 and older. Devon is known as a coastal haven filled with cozy villages — which is even more evident as you walk around Colyton.
Colyton's markets ran from the 13th until the late 19th century. One of the town's main sources of wealth was wool. Now, you can stroll through Colyton's picturesque market square surrounded by medieval buildings. If you visit on a Thursday or Saturday, you'll find a small market with a butcher and produce. On the first Wednesday in December, there's also the Christmas Fayre, during which the town's festive holiday lights are turned on.
Tram rides and long walks in Colyton, England
For many, a visit to Colyton begins with a vintage tram ride into town. Colyton is just a few miles from Seaton, a laid-back coastal town with tasty eats and lovely beaches, which is the starting point for the tram. In operation since 1973, the Seaton Tramway allows folks to ride historic 20th-century open-top and enclosed trams up to Colyton. You can either take a straightforward 25-minute ride to Colyton or book an experience like the storytelling ride, birdwatching experience, or even a lesson to learn how to drive the tram.
Colyton is also a great starting point to explore East Devon on foot. The 40-mile East Devon Way walking route makes its way through the town. The western portion to Sidbury takes you through woodlands and past an Iron Age farmstead. Or you can walk east to the gorgeous beaches of Lyme Regis and enjoy sweeping views of the Seaton Coast along the way. East Devon's Jurassic Coast, like that around Seaton, is made of red sandstone and white rocks and cliffs that are millions of years old. With options to reach the coast by foot, tram, or car, Colyton is a great option to include on a day exploring the Jurassic Coast.
Colyton is about a 45-minute drive from Exmouth. Weymouth is just over an hour by car from Colyton, and while there is a bus available, it takes about 3.5 hours and requires several changes. The closest airport hub is Exeter Airport (EXT), which is about 35 minutes by car and a little over an hour by bus.