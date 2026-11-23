With 1,275 market towns to its name, it's hard not to wonder why one of England's nicknames isn't "the land of market towns." After all, medieval market towns are as much a part of the British identity as the Spice Girls or fish and chips. But while they may share elements like markets and architectural styles, each has its own identity. Take, for example, Colyton, just a few miles above the Jurassic Coast between Exmouth and Weymouth. One of Devon's oldest Saxon settlements, Colyton is a small town with a big claim as "the most rebellious town in Devon" according to Great British Life.

In 1685, the Protestant Duke of Monmouth tried to usurp the throne from his Catholic uncle, King James II. Over 100 men and boys joined the Pitchfork Rebellion from Colyton, more than anywhere else in England. When the rebellion failed, 28 of them were executed. A memorial to these men stands in Colyton's fantastic medieval St. Andrew's Church, a focal point of the town.

Unlike some other market towns, Colyton has retained its original character, seen in the circular Saxon design of its cobblestoned streets. Narrow alleyways and thatched rooftops add a medieval charm, as does its historic market square. The town also brings a more modern history to life with a vintage tram that connects it to Seaton, the gateway to the Jurassic Coast. This fleet of trams from the early 1900s to 1960s offers a fantastic way to experience a mix of history and nature, as you travel along a 19th-century rail bed through the wildlife-filled wetlands that separate the towns.