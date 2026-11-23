From its misty Highlands to the rugged coastline, Scotland's beauty is the stuff of legends. And then there are the lochs. The most famous one is, of course, Loch Ness, but there are oh so many more. One village is lucky enough to have two of them, and that's just one reason (or is it two?) to pay a visit to Kilcreggan. The village is bordered by Loch Long to the west and Gare Loch to the east and sits along the Clyde estuary, but while all that water creates some pretty spectacular scenery, there's a lot more to this village. It's also known for its Victorian influence and seaside charm, and — at just over an hour from Glasgow — it's a great place for a day trip from Scotland's largest city.

Kilcreggan sits on the southern tip of the Rosneath Peninsula in Argyll, just across the Gare Loch from another Glasgow day-trip village, Helensburgh. While there are many charming towns and villages in the region, you might want to place this one at the top of your list. In the mid-1800s, Kilcreggan developed as a popular place for the wealthy of Glasgow to build summer homes — which at the time meant villas and castles. These days, those villas and castles are part of what make it such an interesting place to visit. The village's heritage is on full display in the historic buildings, some designed by Scottish architect Alexander "Greek" Thomson. Today there are nearly 90 still standing between Kilcreggan and the neighboring village of Cove, and they are considered to be the largest collection of Thomson's structures outside of Glasgow.