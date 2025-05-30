An Unusual Oregon Beach Is Home To An Unexpected Tradition Of Colorful Works Of Art
The Oregon Coast is a traveler's dream because it's full of so many majestic, beautiful, and oft-hidden destinations. On the southern stretch, you'll find the hidden seaside town and "gem of the Oregon Coast" of Yachats, while the north end opens up to Seaside, the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination offering beach, beauty, and carnival-style games. Seaside's wide expanse of sand with views of Tillamook Head lurking overhead is well known, but it's a somewhat hidden portion of Seaside Beach that offers an unusual and colorful pastime for many who visit. A section on the south end of the 2.7-mile-long beach is known as Painted Rock Beach and is home to colorful rocks, painted and placed by visitors and locals.
As someone who has been visiting a family beach cottage on Seaside for nearly 50 years, it wasn't until I spent an offseason in town that I learned about Painted Rock Beach and its story. The first rocks appeared on the beach in the 1980s or '90s, placed there by the owners of the cottage adjacent to the beach's location, according to Seaside historians. As more people discovered the trend, they would in turn leave rocks, and the tradition grew to the point where Google Maps designated it. In fact, it was the placement on Google Maps that prompted my discovery, visit, and plan for our family to leave our mark in a town full of personal traditions.
Now, with hundreds of rocks present, Painted Rock Beach has become a place of peace, inspiration, and of course, art. There's even a wooden bench sitting atop a stone patio where visitors can sit in solitude while watching the ocean waves crashing. With all of the activities in Seaside, you'll want to include a visit to this sacred place.
Visiting Seaside's Painted Rock Beach
To find the entrance to Painted Rock Beach, head to the north end of Seaside, about .4 miles from the end of the 1.5-mile-long Promenade. Look for a pathway between two houses on a corner of West Ocean Vista Drive and Avenue W. There is no signage and parking is not allowed on that street, so your best bet is to walk from the end of the Promenade on Avenue U or from the parking lot at Seaside Cove, about a six-minute or .3 mile walk away. It's a little over a mile walk from Broadway and the Turnaround, the heart of Seaside's downtown. The pathway to Painted Rock Beach is public domain, but the property on each side is private, so be respectful of neighbors.
Once there, admire the words, colors, and inspirational messages of the rocks, take photos, and enjoy the serenity of the beach. My visit inspired me to supply rocks and paints as an art project for my younger cousins to paint for placement on the beach, so add your own creations if you feel inclined. Unlike other painted rock destinations where you can take a rock if you place one, these rocks are meant to stay in place for others to enjoy. Some serve as a memorial to lost loved ones or pets, while others honor the history of epic Oregon beach visits (as ours do.) If you plan to return to visit your rocks, be mindful of the Oregon Coast's harsh and wet off-season conditions, which may cause erosion and alter placement.
Grab a bite and stay overnight near Painted Rock Beach
If you find yourself hungry on the way to or from your trek to Painted Rock Beach, the Osprey Cafe is a must for breakfast or lunch. It's located on Beach Drive, where the historic Prom ends on Avenue U, open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Thursdays to Mondays. Ranked the highest-rated restaurant in Seaside on Tripadvisor, Osprey Cafe is known for its internationally-themed menu, including arepas, eggs Benedict with Dungeness crab, and my favorite, the Ocean Vista Breakfast Hash. If you're watching an epic Seaside sunset on Painted Rock Beach, you can head afterward to Billy Mac's Bar and Mexican Grill, open every day except Mondays, for traditional bar food and Mexican favorites, including a great Taco Tuesday. Both locations have become recent favorite discoveries on annual treks to Seaside.
You'll also find overnight accommodation near Painted Rock Beach and Osprey Cafe on this south end of Seaside, an oasis away from the main downtown area. These include The Inn at the Shore, featuring oceanfront one and two-bedroom suites, and The Tides By the Sea, a historic apartment hotel turned into modern-day condominium rentals. For another art-fueled Oregon beach destination, head further south to Cannon Beach, known as one of the top 10 beach vacation destinations in the U.S. To the north, you'll find Gearhart, a quiet Oregon Coast beach town haven full of local shops and sandy dunes.