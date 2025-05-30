An Unusual Oregon Beach Is Home To An Unexpected Tradition Of Colorful Works Of Art

The Oregon Coast is a traveler's dream because it's full of so many majestic, beautiful, and oft-hidden destinations. On the southern stretch, you'll find the hidden seaside town and "gem of the Oregon Coast" of Yachats, while the north end opens up to Seaside, the Oregon Coast's favorite vacation destination offering beach, beauty, and carnival-style games. Seaside's wide expanse of sand with views of Tillamook Head lurking overhead is well known, but it's a somewhat hidden portion of Seaside Beach that offers an unusual and colorful pastime for many who visit. A section on the south end of the 2.7-mile-long beach is known as Painted Rock Beach and is home to colorful rocks, painted and placed by visitors and locals.

As someone who has been visiting a family beach cottage on Seaside for nearly 50 years, it wasn't until I spent an offseason in town that I learned about Painted Rock Beach and its story. The first rocks appeared on the beach in the 1980s or '90s, placed there by the owners of the cottage adjacent to the beach's location, according to Seaside historians. As more people discovered the trend, they would in turn leave rocks, and the tradition grew to the point where Google Maps designated it. In fact, it was the placement on Google Maps that prompted my discovery, visit, and plan for our family to leave our mark in a town full of personal traditions.

Now, with hundreds of rocks present, Painted Rock Beach has become a place of peace, inspiration, and of course, art. There's even a wooden bench sitting atop a stone patio where visitors can sit in solitude while watching the ocean waves crashing. With all of the activities in Seaside, you'll want to include a visit to this sacred place.