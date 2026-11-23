The small village of about 660 residents takes advantage of the two main benefits of its location: fresh seafood and a pretty beach. In the former category, Instow is dotted with eateries that specialize in bringing food from the sea to table. For an introductory meal, stop by The Boathouse, located right on the water. Patrons note the fresh seafood with small touches that put something as simple as a margarita in a higher category.

If you're in the mood for a more down-to-earth gastronomic experience, head over to the Instow Arms. Diners like its collision of pub grub and seafood, leading to hearty portions of a generous seafood platter or mussels. For an atmosphere that truly matches the town's easygoing nature, head over to the aptly-named Glorious Oyster. The beach shack and oyster bar is known for its fish finger sandwiches, oysters, and chill atmosphere.

Instow's sandy beach on the banks of the River Torridge may be the town's greatest attraction. The 3,600-foot waterfront paradise gives travelers and locals a place to relax and congregate. The beach's size becomes gargantuan when the tide rolls out, giving visitors even more room to roam. Local dog owners come out in droves to let their pooches galavant leash-free. While the dogs may end up in the water, avoid doing the same. Local authorities warn pollution makes the waters unsafe for swimming (the canines should likely stay out as well). Instead, take a gentle stroll and enjoy the view. If you'd rather go for an actual swim, drive north 45 minutes to Woolacombe, a top-ranked beach on the UK coastline.