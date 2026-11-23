Between Barnstaple And Westward Ho! Is A Laid-Back, Riverfront Getaway With Fresh Seafood And A Sandy Beach
The United Kingdom's over 7,700 miles of coastline presents a conundrum to travelers. Its myriad coastal towns and fishing villages offer unique variations on the theme of seaside destinations. Some have become too tourist-laden. Yet some, like Instow, remain pleasantly off the travel radar. The laid-back, riverfront getaway awaits travelers nearly halfway between Barnstaple and Westward Ho! It offers fresh seafood and a sandy beach, sans the crowds.
Located along an estuary at the intersection of two rivers, Instow has avoided overdevelopment thanks to rigid conservation efforts that prevented sprawling modern development. The town marinates in the chill vibes that come with being a beachside locale. The Tarka Trail offers the best way to explore the destination when you first arrive. Its stretch through Instow's center gives a sampler of the town's charms. Visitors will find a good taste of local culture by stopping at Johns of Instow for cream tea, a traditional Devon dish that includes a scone, clotted cream, and strawberry jam — with tea, of course. Although that's just the start of the culinary delights you'll find in this seaside village, of which most of the focus is placed on seafood.
Fresh seafood and beaches in Instow, England
The small village of about 660 residents takes advantage of the two main benefits of its location: fresh seafood and a pretty beach. In the former category, Instow is dotted with eateries that specialize in bringing food from the sea to table. For an introductory meal, stop by The Boathouse, located right on the water. Patrons note the fresh seafood with small touches that put something as simple as a margarita in a higher category.
If you're in the mood for a more down-to-earth gastronomic experience, head over to the Instow Arms. Diners like its collision of pub grub and seafood, leading to hearty portions of a generous seafood platter or mussels. For an atmosphere that truly matches the town's easygoing nature, head over to the aptly-named Glorious Oyster. The beach shack and oyster bar is known for its fish finger sandwiches, oysters, and chill atmosphere.
Instow's sandy beach on the banks of the River Torridge may be the town's greatest attraction. The 3,600-foot waterfront paradise gives travelers and locals a place to relax and congregate. The beach's size becomes gargantuan when the tide rolls out, giving visitors even more room to roam. Local dog owners come out in droves to let their pooches galavant leash-free. While the dogs may end up in the water, avoid doing the same. Local authorities warn pollution makes the waters unsafe for swimming (the canines should likely stay out as well). Instead, take a gentle stroll and enjoy the view. If you'd rather go for an actual swim, drive north 45 minutes to Woolacombe, a top-ranked beach on the UK coastline.
Planning a trip to Instow, England
Instow's relatively remote location in Southwest England makes getting there a slight chore, involving two hours of travel on public transportation or a little under 90 minutes of driving after landing at Exeter Airport (EXT). Break up the trip with a stop in Princetown, a village inside Dartmoor National Park with outdoor fun, craft brews, and history. It may also be a place to overnight for those who'd prefer the familiarity of a chain-style hotel. You could also opt to explore Exmoor National Park, an underrated coastal sprawl of wildflower fields and ponies that's one of the UK's least-visited national parks, before heading into Instow. Especially considering that is just over half an hour away.
Instow itself has a few private accommodations available on sites like Booking.com. They range from a smaller hotel to homes right on the water, as well as several inns. There are some B&B-style options as well. There's really no wrong time to visit Instow, although you'll want to be sure to aim for whatever part of the stereotypically English climate — rainy and cold for a sizable chunk of the year — suits you best.