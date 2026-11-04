Between Plymouth And Exeter Is A Village Inside A National Park With Outdoor Fun, Craft Brews, And History
Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, is shaped by its vividly verdant and rocky terrain. Spanning 368 square miles, this ethereal region is home to quaint towns and villages. Princetown, a destination sandwiched between Plymouth and Exeter, is one example of the latter. It began as a small settlement in the late 1700s and boasts lush, tree-lined streets with centuries-old structures. This means that visitors can walk through history, though there's more to experience than that. Given its location within a national park, Princetown offers a plethora of nearby outdoor activities. And if you fancy a pint, the village has pubs serving a variety of locally made brews.
Perhaps one of the most compelling sights you'll find here is Dartmoor Prison Museum, which arguably put Princetown on the map. It was completed in the early 1800s but temporarily shuttered in 2024 due to prolonged radiation exposure, as reported by the BBC — today, its future remains unclear. But the museum, located in what was once the prison dairy, continues to welcome history buffs through its doors.
During World War I, "conchies," those who refused to fight for conscientious reasons, were held here as well. This museum sheds light on the realities of being a prisoner of war in Princetown, but as reviews on Google explain, it also details modern-day incarceration. Hence, visitors will see everything from antique keys to confiscated DIY tattoo guns. Previous guests also shared that a selection of artwork created by previous prisoners is on display. The museum is open daily and if you have pups, they are welcome to join you on your tour.
Enjoy Princetown's heritage and a pint
Dartmoor Prison Museum isn't the only place in Princetown with a connection to the village's correctional facility. Located a few minutes' walk from the museum is St. Michael's & All Angels. This 19th-century church is the result of prison labor provided by those incarcerated during the Napoleonic Wars, a conflict with France, and the War of 1812 with the United States. The granite landmark is open to the public and notably features a stained-glass window that honors the Americans who died at Dartmoor Prison.
It goes without saying that Princetown's heritage is inextricably linked to the prison — so much so that the village's own Dartmoor Brewery, established in 1994, produces the aptly named Jail Ale, which boasts citrus and caramel flavors. In 2026, it won gold in the Champion Beer of Britain Area Awards run by CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale) under the premium bitters category (via Rise & Shine). According to reviewers on Google, there's an on-site gift shop where you can purchase the brand's craft brews and other merch to take home.
If you're looking to sit, sip, and savor, Princetown's local watering holes, including the Prince of Wales, also serve the brewery's creations. The pub's website states that this is the birthplace of Jail Ale (and where the brewery actually got its start). Dating back to 1852, the Prince of Wales has a stone interior with exposed beams, providing a rustic ambiance to relish a cold one. Jail Ale, as well as Legend, Dartmoor Brewery's malty beer, are on tap. The Prince of Wales serves food too, even dishing up a beef and ale pie made with Legend. And another pub where you'll find local offerings is The Plume of Feathers. Per Historic England, this is likely the village's oldest structure, pre-dating Dartmoor Prison.
Explore the natural beauty surrounding Princetown, Devon
Just outside of Princetown, the sprawling wilderness of Dartmoor National Park awaits. You can explore Wistman's Wood, one of Britain's oldest forests that's steeped in fantasy, located a 10-minute drive away from the village. One Google reviewer described it as an "Absolutely magical ancient woodland, one of Dartmoor's most special places," but also shared, "The terrain is rough and muddy in places, so wear sturdy waterproof boots." At Foggintor Quarry, outdoor enthusiasts will encounter moss-covered cliffs and stone remnants from when the site was still active (it's been defunct since the early 20th century). Foggintor Quarry is a little more than two miles on foot from Princetown; expect rolling countryside views and farm animal sightings along the way.
For those who like fishing, Burrator Reservoir is a good option close to Princetown. The site was constructed in 1898 and features a trout fishery, accessible by paid permit. Surrounded by towering trees and farm ruins, this peaceful spot has walking paths and a Discovery Centre, where you can learn more about the reservoir. Note that you can bike here from the village via the Princetown Railway, though according to AllTrails, this is a lengthy and challenging trek. Another place worth a visit is the stunning Lydford Gorge, which hides a rainforest waterfall hike and bubbling "Devil's Cauldron," and is 30 minutes away from the village.
It's a good idea to have a vehicle on your Princetown getaway for more convenience. You can reach nearby cities, like Plymouth and Exeter, by train and then rent a car. From Plymouth, a lively coastal escape called "Britain's Ocean City", it's a 15-mile drive to Princetown. There are cozy B&Bs for your stay, but consider that behind The Plume of Feathers is a grassy campsite for tents and motor homes. Thus, the promise of great beer will be right at your doorstep.