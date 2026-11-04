Dartmoor National Park in Devon, England, is shaped by its vividly verdant and rocky terrain. Spanning 368 square miles, this ethereal region is home to quaint towns and villages. Princetown, a destination sandwiched between Plymouth and Exeter, is one example of the latter. It began as a small settlement in the late 1700s and boasts lush, tree-lined streets with centuries-old structures. This means that visitors can walk through history, though there's more to experience than that. Given its location within a national park, Princetown offers a plethora of nearby outdoor activities. And if you fancy a pint, the village has pubs serving a variety of locally made brews.

Perhaps one of the most compelling sights you'll find here is Dartmoor Prison Museum, which arguably put Princetown on the map. It was completed in the early 1800s but temporarily shuttered in 2024 due to prolonged radiation exposure, as reported by the BBC — today, its future remains unclear. But the museum, located in what was once the prison dairy, continues to welcome history buffs through its doors.

During World War I, "conchies," those who refused to fight for conscientious reasons, were held here as well. This museum sheds light on the realities of being a prisoner of war in Princetown, but as reviews on Google explain, it also details modern-day incarceration. Hence, visitors will see everything from antique keys to confiscated DIY tattoo guns. Previous guests also shared that a selection of artwork created by previous prisoners is on display. The museum is open daily and if you have pups, they are welcome to join you on your tour.