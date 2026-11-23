Between LA And Palm Springs Is The 'Gateway To The Desert' Brimming With Local Eats And Outdoor Adventures
Escaping the busy streets of Los Angeles for the tranquility of Palm Springs? This scenic Southern California journey traverses the San Gorgonio Pass, perhaps best known for its majestic turbine-dotted terrain. However, the San Gorgonio Pass is also home to communities like Banning. Located along Interstate 10 between L.A. and Palm Springs, consider adding this city in Riverside County as a pit stop on your road trip. Dubbed the "Gateway to the Desert," Banning is only a 30-minute drive away from Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. Not only does it have a lively dining scene, but Banning and the surrounding landscapes also offer an assortment of outdoor escapades.
Banning is framed by San Gorgonio Mountain and Mount San Jacinto, and it was officially incorporated in 1913. Long ago, it served as a stagecoach stop for those traveling between Los Angeles and Arizona on the San Gorgonio Pass, including to Yuma, reports The Desert Sun. Visitors looking for a deep dive into Banning's early years will find much to love about the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum. The property dates back to the 19th century and boasts a Victorian-style home surrounded by rolling hills, willowy trees, and agricultural relics.
For a small fee, visitors can step into the Old West and view an assortment of wagons and carriages that provide a closer look into this early mode of transportation. Plus, this family-friendly attraction frequently offers activities, like gold panning. However, the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum is also a hiking destination. But just a heads up: The weather in Banning can often be hot and arid (highs can reach the 60s in the winter, and the upper 90s in the summer). So, be sure to slather on some sunscreen before your outdoor adventure.
Camp and hike in Banning, California
At the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum, visitors have the opportunity to experience a bygone era alongside Banning's natural beauty. Per AllTrails, the property is home to the 1.8-mile Gilman Ranch Trail with both mountain and city views. "Short but very steep, must be incredibly careful to avoid coyote[s] and other wildlife as they frequently pop their heads into the trail," states a review on the website. If you're interested, the Gilman Ranch Hands (a non-profit) is known to lead guided hikes on the property; the group's latest events can be found on Facebook and its website.
Are you a seasoned hiker? From Banning, you can take the short drive up State Route 243, a lush, winding highway that leads to Black Mountain Trail 2E35. This 7.7-mile journey takes you through the San Bernardino National Forest to reach Black Mountain Fire Lookout, open seasonally from May to October. However, take into account that AllTrails users warn that this hike features a strenuous incline and is often swamped with bugs.
Consider making Banning your base for outdoor adventure: Mount San Jacinto, a rugged California state park with some of America's toughest trails, is only a 40-minute drive from the city on State Route 43. It's located in Idyllwild, a quirky mountain town that mixes nature and art. While visitors will find hotels, like the Holiday Inn Express & Suites Banning by IHG off Interstate 10, there's also the option of camping at Banning Stagecoach KOA. It's nestled on State Route 43 and, according to its website, has a swimming pool and a playground, among other amenities. Here, RV and tent campers can wake up to mountain vistas, though it should be mentioned that some reviewers on Google say that the site could be better maintained. But with around 500 reviews, it's still holding onto a solid 3.9-star rating.
Where to grab a bite to eat in Banning, California
Whether you're hungry from a hike or from driving to view the nearby Cabazon Dinosaurs (one of many old-school roadside attractions you need to visit before they're gone), stop in Banning. Gas station food can be rough, but in Banning, you can have a proper meal at one of the city's old-school or trendy eateries. Take, for example, Gramma's Country Kitchen, which was named one of the "Best Places to Eat on the Drive Between Los Angeles and Palm Springs" by Eater. This establishment is hard to miss, with a bright yellow facade and a covered wagon welcoming diners. Inside, visitors will discover an interior covered in wallpaper and tchotchke-lined shelves. "Walking in was like walking back in time," reads a 5-star Google review.
Comfort food and all-day breakfast are on the menu at Gramma's Country Kitchen, with several reviewers on Google writing that diners must try the biscuits and gravy. Breakfast is also served at Nosotros Cafe. Opened in 2022, this spot with blue velvet booths serves tamales, tortas, and other Mexican dishes. Need your daily dose of caffeine? Reviewers on Google recommend ordering a café de olla (coffee typically brewed with cinnamon and brown sugar). With over 600 reviews, the restaurant has an impressive 4.8-star rating.
In Downtown Banning, you'll find The Farm 2 Fork Cafe and Bakery, housed in a historic building from the early 20th century. Featuring brick walls and a ceiling with crown molding, the eatery's website states that it uses local ingredients and makes its fare from scratch. Menu items include a barbecue pulled chicken sandwich and a protein-packed rice bowl. Need a quick meal? Ramsey Burger is your classic roadside joint for fast-food favorites, but note that reviewers on Google say it's cash only.