Escaping the busy streets of Los Angeles for the tranquility of Palm Springs? This scenic Southern California journey traverses the San Gorgonio Pass, perhaps best known for its majestic turbine-dotted terrain. However, the San Gorgonio Pass is also home to communities like Banning. Located along Interstate 10 between L.A. and Palm Springs, consider adding this city in Riverside County as a pit stop on your road trip. Dubbed the "Gateway to the Desert," Banning is only a 30-minute drive away from Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley. Not only does it have a lively dining scene, but Banning and the surrounding landscapes also offer an assortment of outdoor escapades.

Banning is framed by San Gorgonio Mountain and Mount San Jacinto, and it was officially incorporated in 1913. Long ago, it served as a stagecoach stop for those traveling between Los Angeles and Arizona on the San Gorgonio Pass, including to Yuma, reports The Desert Sun. Visitors looking for a deep dive into Banning's early years will find much to love about the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum. The property dates back to the 19th century and boasts a Victorian-style home surrounded by rolling hills, willowy trees, and agricultural relics.

For a small fee, visitors can step into the Old West and view an assortment of wagons and carriages that provide a closer look into this early mode of transportation. Plus, this family-friendly attraction frequently offers activities, like gold panning. However, the Gilman Historic Ranch and Wagon Museum is also a hiking destination. But just a heads up: The weather in Banning can often be hot and arid (highs can reach the 60s in the winter, and the upper 90s in the summer). So, be sure to slather on some sunscreen before your outdoor adventure.