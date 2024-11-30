A Quirky Mountain Town In California Mixes Nature And Art For A Perfect Weekend Getaway

California is one of the five best states for a perfect weekend getaway, and there's a quirky, mountain town in the San Jacinto Mountains which fits the bill as a destination for a mix of nature and art. It's Idyllwild, about 120 miles from both San Diego and Los Angeles, and less than 50 miles from Palm Springs.

Some of the original inhabitants of Idyllwild were members of the Cahuilla tribe, who used the area to escape the heat of the deserts below. Stone slabs the Native Americans used as mortars to grind corn are still visible. According to the Idyllwild Historical Society, the town began to take shape in 1917 when businessman Claudius Emerson bought 1,000 acres in the area, added amenities to an existing inn to accommodate year-round visits, and subdivided his land to sell parcels for vacation homes. Later, filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille visited the area, and it soon became a filming destination for many Hollywood features.

Today, Idyllwild has less than 3,000 year-round residents. The town sits at 5,000 feet elevation, and across its 13.8 square miles, it features of backdrop of natural beauty, suitable for year-round exploration. There's also a lively arts community, tasty fare, unique shopping, ample outdoor recreation, and small-town charm to entice visitors to spend a weekend getaway.