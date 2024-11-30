A Quirky Mountain Town In California Mixes Nature And Art For A Perfect Weekend Getaway
California is one of the five best states for a perfect weekend getaway, and there's a quirky, mountain town in the San Jacinto Mountains which fits the bill as a destination for a mix of nature and art. It's Idyllwild, about 120 miles from both San Diego and Los Angeles, and less than 50 miles from Palm Springs.
Some of the original inhabitants of Idyllwild were members of the Cahuilla tribe, who used the area to escape the heat of the deserts below. Stone slabs the Native Americans used as mortars to grind corn are still visible. According to the Idyllwild Historical Society, the town began to take shape in 1917 when businessman Claudius Emerson bought 1,000 acres in the area, added amenities to an existing inn to accommodate year-round visits, and subdivided his land to sell parcels for vacation homes. Later, filmmaker Cecil B. DeMille visited the area, and it soon became a filming destination for many Hollywood features.
Today, Idyllwild has less than 3,000 year-round residents. The town sits at 5,000 feet elevation, and across its 13.8 square miles, it features of backdrop of natural beauty, suitable for year-round exploration. There's also a lively arts community, tasty fare, unique shopping, ample outdoor recreation, and small-town charm to entice visitors to spend a weekend getaway.
There's a lot of art, nature and adventure packed into the little mountain town of Idyllwild
Idyllwild is an adventure gateway to enjoy hiking, mountain biking, and rock climbing in the surrounding San Jacinto Wilderness area. Middle-range trails include the 2.2-mile Idyllwild South Loop or 2.6-mile Idyllwild Park Trail. For more of a challenge, test out the 5.1-mile roundtrip Devils Slide Trail or the 4.6-mile roundtrip Ernie Maxwell Scenic Trail. Rock climbers can venture to the highest peak in the San Bernadino National Forest, Tahquitz Rock, a popular spot for traditional (or "trad") climbing.
For hikers and sightseers looking for a relaxing stroll, the McCall Memorial Park Loop is an easy way to catch a glimpse of nature, featuring a flat 1-mile hike, accessible for all family members. The Lake Fulmor Loop is another easy .5-mile trek around a 3-acre lake, which is used for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked from spring to late fall.
When it's time to take a break, you'll find that Idyllwild is also known as a destination for art, featuring a variety of mediums for any level of art enthusiast. Take some time to peruse the Golden Pine Gallery or The Funky Bazaar galleries, or you can try your hand at creating your own pottery at Mountain Pottery. Artspresso Art Gallery features collections of woodworking, fine art, glass, and jewelry. The town also hosts Idyllwild Art in the Park during the spring and summer months.
How to stay, dine and shop on your weekend getaway
This mountain mecca offers ample choices for dining, shopping, and accommodations for an ultimate weekend getaway. You'll find a range of stays from mountain inns such as the Strawberry Creek Inn and the historic Idyllwild Inn to the classic cabin experience of Idyllwild Vacation Cabins. For a more rustic adventure, consider Idyllwild Park campground, which is located a short walk away from town and offers various site types. Make sure to grab these five items for a quick and easy camping retreat.
You'll stay well-fueled for any adventure with dining choices such as Pure Bean or Alpaca Coffee & Tea for a java jump-start to your day. Red Kettle Restaurant is ranked highly on Tripadvisor for breakfast and lunch. Ferro, for Italian fare, and the Idyllwild Brewpub, for pub food offerings, are evening options featuring live music and outdoor seating to soak up the fresh mountain air. Leanna's Idyll Awhile Wine Shop & Bistro is a favorite for its tasty flatbreads, sandwiches, and vast wine selection.
Idyllwild features over 20 shops if you're hunting for a special treasure to remember your trip, or if you want bring a taste of Idyllwild back home to a friend or family member. Grandpa's House of Jerky sells varieties such as kangaroo and gator jerky. Fern Valley Emporium is the place to go for antique treasures while Candy Cupboard offers a variety of sweet treats. Get your pet a souvenir from Mountain Paws Pet Boutique, add to your vinyl record collection at The Vinyl Vault, or grab a plant or lawn gift at Idyllwild Gardens. Your perfect weekend getaway awaits in Southern California's mountain paradise of Idyllwild. Then, if you want to head further north, Idyllwild is California's equivalent to Sisters, Oregon, a quiet artsy town offering year-round activities and mountain views. It is an escape for those looking to experience the ideal weekend getaway nestled among the pines.