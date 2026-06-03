7 Old-School Roadside Attractions You Need To Visit Before They're Gone For Good

What makes something a roadside attraction? Well, for one thing, it's on the side of a road, meaning that it's something or someplace you visit on your way somewhere. A fun addition to your road trip, but not necessarily "destination worthy" in its own right. But beyond the technical definition, we tend to think of roadside attractions as epitomizing the weird, wonderfulness of rural Americana. These can be kitschy, cool, weird, spooky, awe-inspiring, delightful, or even downright creepy. Whatever their nature, we love to hit the brakes for them.

Sadly, some of these charming wayside treasures are something of an endangered species. Just last year, literary journal The Paris Review declared "the end of roadside attractions" in America, in a wistful article bemoaning the closure of such gems as the World's Largest Cheese in Neillsville, Wisconsin, and the Poultry Hall of Fame in Beltsville, Maryland. With social media driving us to seek out peak experiences, the author implies, we seem to be leaving less room in our lives for the serendipitous discovery of delightful oddities.

Here are seven examples of blink-and-you 'll-miss-it small wonders, including The Cabazon Dinosaurs and The Uvalde Cutouts, that deserve your attention for as long as it takes to get out of the car and stretch your legs. As for our methodology, we selected attractions that are vintage classics, long-standing traditions, or have authentic old-school vibes, are quick detours on the way to great destinations, and are at some danger of disappearing.