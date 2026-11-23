If you find yourself in sunny Palm Springs and want to ditch the golf courses for alpine skiing, a wintry world of pine trees and snowy slopes is closer than you think. In just around a 90-minute drive from both Los Angeles and Palm Springs, you can find 270 acres of terrain and be carving your way down a black diamond trail at Mountain High Resort. This Southern California hidden gem is a chill alternative to the production of planning a ski getaway to bigger resorts like Mammoth or Lake Tahoe, which can easily eat up six to eight hours in driving. It offers enough action for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, plus Yeti's Snow Play area if you prefer tubing, sledding, and chucking snowballs. You can even ski after dark: With well-lit runs, its West Resort is the only local resort open every evening until 10:00 p.m.

One of America's five oldest ski resorts, Mountain High first opened as Big Pines Park in 1924 and hosted ski jumping, including a world-record 243-foot jump set in 1931. It transformed into Blue Ridge Ski Area in 1941 with new rope tows and the eventual addition of chairlifts. Decades later, it merged with nearby Holiday Hill to form Mountain High Ski Area. With a base elevation of 6,000 feet and an 8,200-foot summit, the average snowfall is 117 inches, still, the resort relies on snowmaking to cover 80% of the terrain.

Its location in the rustic mountain town of Wrightwood adds to its creds — an outdoor lover's paradise nested amid the evergreens of Angeles National Forest, where hikers can access the Pacific Crest Trail. The quaint town of 5,000 has a handful of shops, eateries, and breweries. Enjoy a meal at Grizzly Cafe, rated No.1 on Tripadvisor. Relax in the cozy environs with a stone fireplace, noshing on hearty breakfasts, hefty sandwiches, and filling dinners like prime rib and salmon. Pick up seasonal, holiday, and mountain décor in the gift shop.