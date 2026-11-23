Goodbye Tahoe, So Long Mammoth: Visit California's Underrated Ski Resort Less Than 2 Hours From Palm Springs
If you find yourself in sunny Palm Springs and want to ditch the golf courses for alpine skiing, a wintry world of pine trees and snowy slopes is closer than you think. In just around a 90-minute drive from both Los Angeles and Palm Springs, you can find 270 acres of terrain and be carving your way down a black diamond trail at Mountain High Resort. This Southern California hidden gem is a chill alternative to the production of planning a ski getaway to bigger resorts like Mammoth or Lake Tahoe, which can easily eat up six to eight hours in driving. It offers enough action for skiers and snowboarders of all skill levels, plus Yeti's Snow Play area if you prefer tubing, sledding, and chucking snowballs. You can even ski after dark: With well-lit runs, its West Resort is the only local resort open every evening until 10:00 p.m.
One of America's five oldest ski resorts, Mountain High first opened as Big Pines Park in 1924 and hosted ski jumping, including a world-record 243-foot jump set in 1931. It transformed into Blue Ridge Ski Area in 1941 with new rope tows and the eventual addition of chairlifts. Decades later, it merged with nearby Holiday Hill to form Mountain High Ski Area. With a base elevation of 6,000 feet and an 8,200-foot summit, the average snowfall is 117 inches, still, the resort relies on snowmaking to cover 80% of the terrain.
Its location in the rustic mountain town of Wrightwood adds to its creds — an outdoor lover's paradise nested amid the evergreens of Angeles National Forest, where hikers can access the Pacific Crest Trail. The quaint town of 5,000 has a handful of shops, eateries, and breweries. Enjoy a meal at Grizzly Cafe, rated No.1 on Tripadvisor. Relax in the cozy environs with a stone fireplace, noshing on hearty breakfasts, hefty sandwiches, and filling dinners like prime rib and salmon. Pick up seasonal, holiday, and mountain décor in the gift shop.
Ripping it at Mountain High's East and West Resorts
Skiers and snowboarders can take their pick from 12 lifts and 50 trails classified as 25% beginner, 40% intermediate, and 35% advanced across the mountain's West Resort and East Resort. Hang out in the lively West Resort with terrain parks offering freestyle thrills like jumps, rails, and funboxes, plus performances and on-hill contests. In under four minutes, the Blue Ridge Express lift whisks riders to beginner slopes, gladed runs, and black diamonds. There's a choice of eateries scattered around West Resort — offering everything from grab-and-go breakfast and coffee to slope-side brews, and hearty pub fare by a fireplace at Bullwheel Bar & Grill.
Hop on the free shuttle running between West and East Resorts and take a ride on the Mountain High Express quad for nonstop runs on the east side, capping out at 8,200 feet. Carve away on Goldrush, Mountain High's longest run at 1.2 miles. You'll also find SoCal's steepest and longest bump run — the double black diamond Olympic Bowl — which drops 563 feet. With the region's longest trails, East Resort is easily comparable to the top ski destinations that aren't in Colorado. East Resort also has an array of food options, but here you'll find the Grand View Lodge perched atop the mountain with spectacular views.
Because Mountain High is so close to SoCal cities, make no mistake, it's a popular resort that gets very busy. Head out early to avoid heavy traffic and snag a parking space before they're all gone. Opening day for the 2026-27 season is November 28, conditions permitting, and the season typically lasts till late April. A variety of season passes and day lift tickets are available online. Mountain High also offers equipment rentals at Rossignol Experience Center, along with equipment repairs, and lessons for all ages.