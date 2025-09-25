Los Angeles' Favorite Mountain Escape Is A Hidden California Village With Rustic Charm, Hiking, And Camping

Nestled north of Los Angeles are Southern California's Transverse Ranges, with the San Gabriel Mountains on the western slope and the San Bernardino Mountains on the eastern slope. It's in this region of the Golden State where visitors will find picturesque and luxurious Lake Arrowhead and the Alpine-themed town of live music, boutique shopping, and year-round fun that is Big Bear. The San Gabriel Mountains also host another of Los Angeles' favorite mountain escapes: Wrightwood, a hidden village full of rustic charm and outdoor fun.

Wrightwood is home to a population of approximately 4,400 residents and sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet in the Swarthout Valley, just 75 miles from downtown L.A. The original inhabitants of the area were the Serrano people, a community that lived off the land. Cattle ranchers followed, and eventually, miners in search of gold arrived in the late 1800s. The town got its name from businessman Sumner Wright, who came to the region during this era and founded Circle Mountain Ranch.

Today, visitors heading to Wrightwood can arrive by driving approximately 35 miles from San Bernardino and it's limited passenger airport. However, for best results, fly into Ontario International Airport, which is 38 miles away. Alternatively, you can take Amtrak's Southwest Chief to either the San Bernardino or Los Angeles stations. That said, connecting transit options are limited, so you'll want a car to finish the trek to Wrightwood. Thankfully, no matter when you arrive, there's a reason to visit this destination in every season. Wildflowers bloom in spring, colorful foliage arrives in fall, ideal camping and hiking weather comes in the summer, and snowy season activities reach their peak in winter.