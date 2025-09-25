Los Angeles' Favorite Mountain Escape Is A Hidden California Village With Rustic Charm, Hiking, And Camping
Nestled north of Los Angeles are Southern California's Transverse Ranges, with the San Gabriel Mountains on the western slope and the San Bernardino Mountains on the eastern slope. It's in this region of the Golden State where visitors will find picturesque and luxurious Lake Arrowhead and the Alpine-themed town of live music, boutique shopping, and year-round fun that is Big Bear. The San Gabriel Mountains also host another of Los Angeles' favorite mountain escapes: Wrightwood, a hidden village full of rustic charm and outdoor fun.
Wrightwood is home to a population of approximately 4,400 residents and sits at an elevation of 6,000 feet in the Swarthout Valley, just 75 miles from downtown L.A. The original inhabitants of the area were the Serrano people, a community that lived off the land. Cattle ranchers followed, and eventually, miners in search of gold arrived in the late 1800s. The town got its name from businessman Sumner Wright, who came to the region during this era and founded Circle Mountain Ranch.
Today, visitors heading to Wrightwood can arrive by driving approximately 35 miles from San Bernardino and it's limited passenger airport. However, for best results, fly into Ontario International Airport, which is 38 miles away. Alternatively, you can take Amtrak's Southwest Chief to either the San Bernardino or Los Angeles stations. That said, connecting transit options are limited, so you'll want a car to finish the trek to Wrightwood. Thankfully, no matter when you arrive, there's a reason to visit this destination in every season. Wildflowers bloom in spring, colorful foliage arrives in fall, ideal camping and hiking weather comes in the summer, and snowy season activities reach their peak in winter.
Discover the rustic, charming mountain town of Wrightwood
Your Wrightwood itinerary can be dependent on the season of your visit, but strolling through the village is a must no matter what time of year it is. The center of village activity, Park Drive is lined with a variety of shops and restaurants to peruse while enjoying fresh mountain air. For history buffs, the free-to-visit Wrightwood Historical Society and Museum is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Meanwhile, art lovers can peruse exhibits, take a workshop, or purchase a souvenir at the Wrightwood Art Center Friday to Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
You'll also want to stop in at Applewood Court, which operates as a Christmas, candy, and gift store all in one (each with a separate entrance). It's popular for its ice cream selection. Alice's Vintage Cottage is the place to hunt for a unique antiques, including jewelry, clothing, home décor items, and furniture, while Cabin Fever sells an eccentric collection of items ranging from crystals to fine wine and other specialty gifts. As you shop, you'll also find various sport outfitters that support Mountain High Ski Resort, one of Wrightwood's major attractions for winter sports (in the summer, it offers disc golf, mountain biking, kayaking, and other activities).
Fueling up for the day or refueling after hours of adventure is easy with Wrightwood's array of dining establishments. Evergreen Cafe serves breakfast favorites all day, and the adjacent Raccoon Saloon offers pool tables and drink selections nightly. For a cozy atmosphere and tasty food, visit The Grizzly Cafe (ranked the top Wrightwood restaurant on TripAdvisor). Afterward, you can stop by the Gold Acorn Mercantile next door.
Explore Wrightwood's hiking trails and camp under the stars
Surrounded by Big Pines Recreation Area, Circle Mountain, Mountain High Ski Resort, and Los Angeles National Forest, Wrightwood is an outdoor paradise for travelers looking for a mountain getaway. It also serves as a hub for those hiking along the 2,655-mile-long Pacific Crest Trail, which connects with the end of Acorn Trail, a 2.1-mile one-way route south of the village. When you take the south end of PCT here, you can access Wright Mountain for views of the town and valley below. The Big Horn Mine Trail is a 3.7-mile path, rated easy to moderate, which starts from the Vincent Gap Trailhead, takes you to a historic former gold mine and stamp mill, and offers views of the San Gabriel River Basin. You'll want to be sure to grab a National Forest Adventure Pass for both hiking and camping in the Wrightwood area.
Find ample campgrounds, both established and primitive, in town. Table Mountain Campground, one of the region's largest, offers 115 campsites for tents and RVs. Another 10 campgrounds are located within Big Pine Recreation Area. Alternative options for lodging in Wrightwood are also available and include a selection of mountain cabins for groups and families of varying sizes. If you want to stay right in the village, you can book a room at Canyon Creek Inn or the Cedar Lodge.
Headed toward Lake Arrowhead during your Southern California mountain adventures? Swing by SkyPark at Santa's Village. About 40 miles from Wrightwood, it's California's Santa-themed adventure park with zip lines, mountain biking, and Christmas charm year-round.