America's 5 Oldest Ski Resorts To Visit Are Dripping With Nostalgic Charm

More Americans are skiing today than ever before. In the 2024-25 season, the approximately 500 active ski areas across the United States had 61.5 million visits, a number exceeded only by the 65.4 million visits made during the extra-snowy 2022-23 season. In fact, three of the five busiest ski seasons ever recorded have happened since 2020.

But while it's currently having a moment, the history of skiing in the United States stretches back further than you might expect. The sport came over from Europe in the mid-19th century, when Norwegian miners were lured to the U.S. by the California gold rush. In 1872, the Nansen Ski Club, the first in North America, was founded in Berlin, New Hampshire, and more groups followed suit in the years after, including the formation of the National Ski Association in 1905.

The places those early skiers practiced their sport looked a bit different than modern ski areas. For one thing, the first chairlift wasn't installed until 1936, and many of today's popular ski resorts, like Vail Mountain and Mammoth Mountain, weren't founded until the 1950s. While many states got their first ski resort in the 1930s or 1940s, there were a few early adopters paving the way as far back as 1915, and some of these first resorts are still open for visitors today. We dug into their history to find the oldest ski areas in the United States, based on when each built its first facilities or infrastructure (usually a ski jump) and opened it to the public. If you want a dash of nostalgia with your wintry fun, the five resorts below are the oldest you'll find in the United States.