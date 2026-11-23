Both Georgia and Alabama are home to several well-known lakes and reservoirs, including a handful that sit right on the boundary between the two states. One of the reservoirs straddling the border is practically hidden, despite its size and array of available activities. Situated along the Chattahoochee River, West Point Lake is rarely named among the region's top lakes, but it's an ideal destination for fishing, boating, swimming, and a host of other water sports.

West Point Lake is located just outside of LaGrange, Georgia, one of the South's best lake cities. Formed in 1975, the lake sprawls across nearly 26,000 acres and stretches some 35 miles up the Chattahoochee River from the dam. A multitude of branches, fingers, and coves make up the lake's irregular shape, resulting in 525 miles of shoreline. Since the lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there is very little in the way of lakeside development, aside from a couple of marinas and a few campgrounds.

This lack of shoreside development makes it perfect for those wishing to spend a day on the water without a lot of commotion. Boaters and paddlers can explore the numerous coves and tributaries of the lake while enjoy the peaceful surroundings. There are over two-dozen boat launches scattered around the lake, as well as a pair of full-service marinas. Boat rentals are also available at both Highland Marina and Southern Harbor Marina.