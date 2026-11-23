Hidden On The Georgia-Alabama Border Is A Fishing Paradise For Boating, Camping, And Endless Lake Fun
Both Georgia and Alabama are home to several well-known lakes and reservoirs, including a handful that sit right on the boundary between the two states. One of the reservoirs straddling the border is practically hidden, despite its size and array of available activities. Situated along the Chattahoochee River, West Point Lake is rarely named among the region's top lakes, but it's an ideal destination for fishing, boating, swimming, and a host of other water sports.
West Point Lake is located just outside of LaGrange, Georgia, one of the South's best lake cities. Formed in 1975, the lake sprawls across nearly 26,000 acres and stretches some 35 miles up the Chattahoochee River from the dam. A multitude of branches, fingers, and coves make up the lake's irregular shape, resulting in 525 miles of shoreline. Since the lake is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, there is very little in the way of lakeside development, aside from a couple of marinas and a few campgrounds.
This lack of shoreside development makes it perfect for those wishing to spend a day on the water without a lot of commotion. Boaters and paddlers can explore the numerous coves and tributaries of the lake while enjoy the peaceful surroundings. There are over two-dozen boat launches scattered around the lake, as well as a pair of full-service marinas. Boat rentals are also available at both Highland Marina and Southern Harbor Marina.
Fishing and lake fun abounds at West Point Lake
Cruising and paddling aren't the only ways to spend time on the water at West Point Lake. Those with a boat can partake in a wide range of water sports, including water skiing, tubing, wake boarding, and jet skiing. During the summer, visitors enjoy swimming and lounging on the beaches within some of the recreation areas along the lake shore, of which there are dozens. Both marinas, as well as Earl Cook, Rocky Point, and Yellowjacket Creek Recreation Areas, have designated swimming zones.
West Point Lake also offers plenty of opportunities for freshwater anglers. Largemouth bass and crappie are the two types of fish that garner the most attention. However, a number of other species are also caught in the lake, including catfish, hybrid and striped bass, and sunfish. Good fishing can be had throughout the year on West Point Lake. However, spring is typically considered the best time to catch the largest fish and widest variety of species.
Anglers can launch from either marina or at one of the lakeside parks, recreation areas, and campgrounds, some of which also have fish cleaning stations and shore fishing areas. Anglers will also find a fishing pier or jetty at the McGee Bridge Park and Rocky Point Recreation Areas. Whether fishing from a boat, pier, or bank, anglers need to be properly licensed before casting out. On the Alabama side, anglers aged 16 to 64 must possess a valid state freshwater fishing license. In Georgia waters, the same rule applies to all anglers aged 16 and older.
Camping at West Point Lake
Visitors wanting to stay overnight along the lake have plenty of options. There are a half-dozen campgrounds around the lake, and both marinas have accommodations as well. Brush Creek Park and Campground offers both RV and tent campsites with water and electric hookups, as well as primitive tent campsites. Pyne Road Park has RV sites with electric and primitive tent campsites. For those seeking more creature comforts, both marinas offer one-, two-, and three-bedroom cabins for rent.
Some campgrounds are managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, including Amity, Holiday, R. Shaefer Heard, and Whitetail Ridge. Amity and Holiday have both RV and primitive tent campsites, while R. Shaefer Heard and Whitetail Ridge have RV campsites only. Each campground also features a boat ramp, bath house, and laundry facility.
Whether or not you plan to stay overnight, West Point Lake is worth visiting. In fact, it's considered one of the best day trips from Atlanta, reachable from the city in less than an hour-and-a-half by car. It's also easy to get to from Montgomery, Alabama. Outdoor enthusiasts wanting to see more of Western Georgia should make time to explore Chattahoochee Bend State Park, one of Georgia's largest state parks, located less than an hour north of West Point Lake.