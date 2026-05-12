The Best Day Trips From Atlanta, According To A Local

As far as vibrant cities go, Atlanta has a lot to offer. From world-class attractions to incredible food and culture, there is a lot to do and see that you can't experience anywhere else. However, another benefit of living in Atlanta is that you're also close to so many other cities and regions.

As an Atlanta local for over five years, I've discovered that some of the best things to do are outside of the city. Whether you're a solo traveler, heading out with friends, or looking for family-friendly activities, you don't have to travel too far to create lasting memories. So, I've compiled a list of my top five picks for day trips outside of Atlanta, based on my experiences and what I would recommend to others.

This list is about as well-rounded as I can make it, so there's likely something to tickle your fancy. Nature lovers will appreciate visiting the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, while restless travelers will love exploring nearby cities. I've also broken down how these day trips can change based on the season, so you can plan accordingly. Finally, by my definition, a day-trip destination is anywhere within two hours from the city that has enough attractions and amenities to keep you occupied for at least eight hours.