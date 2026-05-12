The Best Day Trips From Atlanta, According To A Local
As far as vibrant cities go, Atlanta has a lot to offer. From world-class attractions to incredible food and culture, there is a lot to do and see that you can't experience anywhere else. However, another benefit of living in Atlanta is that you're also close to so many other cities and regions.
As an Atlanta local for over five years, I've discovered that some of the best things to do are outside of the city. Whether you're a solo traveler, heading out with friends, or looking for family-friendly activities, you don't have to travel too far to create lasting memories. So, I've compiled a list of my top five picks for day trips outside of Atlanta, based on my experiences and what I would recommend to others.
This list is about as well-rounded as I can make it, so there's likely something to tickle your fancy. Nature lovers will appreciate visiting the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, while restless travelers will love exploring nearby cities. I've also broken down how these day trips can change based on the season, so you can plan accordingly. Finally, by my definition, a day-trip destination is anywhere within two hours from the city that has enough attractions and amenities to keep you occupied for at least eight hours.
Fruit Picking at Washington Farms
If you love fresh fruit, what better way to get it than by picking it yourself? While there are multiple U-Pick farms throughout the state, I've been to Washington Farms, which is about an hour from Atlanta and just outside of Georgia's best college town, the foodie haven of Athens. I went during the spring, when strawberries are in season. You can either pick your own and put them in a bucket or buy pre-picked berries. A word of warning, though: if you're not into strawberries, limit how many you grab, as many of them will go to waste otherwise.
Washington Farms also offers pumpkin picking during the fall. While I haven't been there during this season, the website says it gets pretty busy, so you'll want to book your tickets in advance. The farm wasn't super packed when I visited, but that was in 2022, so the COVID-19 pandemic likely affected crowd sizes.
Beyond picking fruit or pumpkins, Washington Farms has plenty of other activities to keep you and your little ones busy. Attractions include a petting zoo, a corn box (like a sandbox, but with corn kernels), jump pads, slides, zip lines, gem mining, and many other games. During the fall, there's also a corn maze and a candy cannon for Halloween, which is exactly what it sounds like (a cannon that shoots candy). The farm also serves food like burgers and chicken tenders, but the real treats are the fresh lemonade, homemade strawberry ice cream, and homemade donuts.
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Two hours is about the limit of how far I'll drive for a day trip, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, fits this timeline perfectly, as it's just about two hours from central Atlanta. There are so many things to do and see that you can take multiple day trips without doing the same thing twice. Chattanooga is also a bit of a foodie city, especially if you love ribs. Try Sugar's Ribs or Barque BBQ for fall-off-the-bone varieties.
Because the city sits along the Georgia-Tennessee border, you'll find yourself crossing between states throughout your visit, especially if you head up to Lookout Mountain. This is where I spent most of my day, and I highly recommend it if you love scenic views and unique attractions. The crown jewel of the mountain is the fairytale-looking rock formations and trails within Rock City, which is actually in Georgia. I went during the holiday season, when the site was decked out in Christmas lights and installations, adding to the magical vibes. However, all of Rock City is mesmerizing, especially if you go to the lookout spot, where you can see seven states on a clear day.
The other highlight of Lookout Mountain is on the Tennessee side, where you can explore the Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. This park provides insight into the history of the Civil War and how the mountain was a vital military outpost. Unfortunately, though, when I went, the fog was so thick I couldn't see the city below, but I'm told it's a magnificent view.
LaGrange and Great Wolf Lodge
As far as family-friendly activities go, theme parks are about as exciting as it gets. In case you weren't aware, there is a Six Flags just outside of Atlanta, full of roller coasters and thrills for all ages. However, while you can make a day of it, it's close enough to the city center to nullify its inclusion. Instead, for the ultimate water park experience, you can drive about an hour to one of the south's best lake cities, LaGrange. Here, you'll find Great Wolf Lodge, one of the best indoor waterparks I've been to.
Although you can spend a night or two at Great Wolf, you can also just buy a day pass and enjoy the park. At the time of this writing, all-day passes are $55. What I appreciate about it is that since most of the fun is indoors, you can visit any time of year, especially when the weather is freezing outside. The main highlights of Great Wolf include the wave pool, multiple slides, a massive play area, and a kiddie section if you're traveling with toddlers. There's also a small bowling alley, a mini-golf course, and a ropes course, if you're trying to do more than get wet.
Outside of Great Wolf, LaGrange also has an incredible lake. I've visited the lake but haven't gone in the water, since I went in the fall and it was too cold. West Point Lake is massive and has multiple parks along its shores, so you can pick a spot and hang out all day for free.
Helen, Georgia
If you're looking for a unique day trip, Helen is one of the better small towns I've visited in Georgia. What sets it apart is its Bavarian-German aesthetic, which is visible in everything from the houses to the restaurants and souvenir shops. I've been to Helen at least four or five times over the years, and it's always a treat, although it can get pretty crowded, depending on the season. It's also about an hour and 40 minutes from Atlanta, nestled against the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.
As you might expect, fall and winter are the busiest times in Helen. I went during Oktoberfest, and it took almost an hour to find parking within the city. As a pro tip, plan to do a lot of walking, as it's not easy to move your car from one spot to another. I also recommend arriving earlier in the day, when more spaces are available. The city also gets pretty crowded during Christmas, particularly if you go for the tree lighting ceremony (which I did).
A big part of the Helen experience is sampling the food. Highlights include the Hofbrauhaus Restaurant, which serves traditional German fare next to the Chattahoochee River, or Hofer's Bakery and Cafe, which has a delightful selection of rich pastries. However, even just walking down Main Street is an adventure, as you can wander through the various shops, boutiques, and eateries. I also recommend exploring the area with a giant Bavarian pretzel in hand, available at several stands and restaurants, including the Alpine Pretzel Haus.
Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest
If you're a nature lover, North Georgia is an incredible place to visit. Throughout the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, you'll find various destinations that are bucket-list worthy, and I recommend picking two or three for an epic day trip. The forest itself is about 90 minutes from Atlanta, but the actual distance will vary depending on where you want to go.
First, I highly recommend visiting at least one waterfall during your adventure. My favorite is Amicalola Falls, Georgia's tallest waterfall that's located in an underrated state park. Other incredible options include Anna Ruby Falls or Toccoa Falls. Second, while you're in the area, you should visit some of Georgia's best state parks. Unicoi State Park and Lodge is great if you love outdoor activities (like zip lining or hatchet throwing), and Vogel State Park is gorgeous. However, be aware that, at the time of this writing, the lake at Vogel State Park is drained for dam repairs.
As with Helen, the time of year you visit can change the experience. The peak season is generally during late spring and summer, so parks and attractions will get crowded. Fall is another fabulous time to go, as the changing leaves throughout the forest create a magical atmosphere. Fortunately, fall in Georgia doesn't get too cold, so you can explore the wilderness without having to bundle up too much. Winter is off-season, and temperatures can get freezing, with snow or ice possible in the area, so plan accordingly. The trade-off is that you can explore these places with virtually no one else in sight.