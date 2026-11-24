'The Gateway To The Manicouagan Peninsula' Is Canada's Coastal Day Trip Village With Trails And Kayaking
A quiet little coastal village with big views, Ragueneau, Quebec, is proof that you don't need a city or fancy attractions to steal the spotlight. The village has been dubbed the "Gateway to the Manicouagan Peninsula" by Côte-Nord Tourism, and it's surrounded by beautiful waterways, coastal scenery, and wide-open natural landscapes. It's a great place to spend a day outdoors or make a quick stop while traveling through the region. Ragueneau is also rich in wildlife, so don't be surprised if your welcoming committee has feathers and fur.
Baie-Comeau makes a convenient home base for visiting Ragueneau, and you can commute between the two by taking a 25-mile drive along the scenic coastal Route 138. It's served by Baie-Comeau Airport (YBC), which offers regional flights operated by Air Liaison and Central Mountain Air, with scheduled routes to and from Quebec City and Sept-Îles. Baie-Comeau offers several hotels and motels, making it easy to stay there while taking quick day trips to explore Ragueneau and its surrounding attractions. For those who prefer public transportation, Intercar offers daily bus service between Baie-Comeau and Quebec City, with Ragueneau as a stop along the way.
Ragueneau Wharf is one of the main attractions in Ragueneau, and it's open year-round. The wharf is located at the edge of the Outardes River, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. Its strategic location gives visitors access to multiple waterways perfect for kayaking. There are also coastal trails nearby and a dinosaur-themed area worth checking out while exploring the area.
Discovering Ragueneau's wild beauty from shore to trail
According to Plein air à la carte, the Ragueneau Wharf welcomes kayakers of all experience levels and offers a public boat launch. It's a great starting point to explore the nearby islands, reefs, and local wildlife. Visitors can possibly spot different kinds of seabirds, including cormorants, terns, and razorbills, as well as harbor and gray seals along the nearby reefs. Experienced paddlers can go a bit farther toward Pointe-aux-Outardes Nature Park, which offers a longer route along the coastline. Summer is the best time to enjoy kayaking, and the regional season typically begins in early June.
If you'd like to extend your nature getaway, En Forêt is a unique glamping spot that's just a three-minute drive away from Ragueneau Wharf. This place is surrounded by trees and offers gorgeous forest and coastal views through its oversized windows. Geodome stays have become increasingly popular in recent years among travelers looking for a comfortable escape in the wild.
The wharf is also a three-minute walk away from the dinosaur-themed area, where you can explore dinosaur sculptures designed by artist and sculptor Rénald Girard in 1994. The Fascine Trail is also located right beside the wharf, making it easy to combine a kayaking trip with a relaxing nature walk. Starting at the wharf, the trail offers beautiful views and more birdwatching opportunities. Along the way, you'll find interpretive panels highlighting the area's natural environment, wildlife, and history. Need a little break along the way? You'll also find benches, picnic areas, and a playground where you can relax and let the kids play. If you're looking for a longer hike, the nearby Rivière-aux-Rosiers Trail offers a route that's about 4 miles long through the region's natural landscapes.