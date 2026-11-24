A quiet little coastal village with big views, Ragueneau, Quebec, is proof that you don't need a city or fancy attractions to steal the spotlight. The village has been dubbed the "Gateway to the Manicouagan Peninsula" by Côte-Nord Tourism, and it's surrounded by beautiful waterways, coastal scenery, and wide-open natural landscapes. It's a great place to spend a day outdoors or make a quick stop while traveling through the region. Ragueneau is also rich in wildlife, so don't be surprised if your welcoming committee has feathers and fur.

Baie-Comeau makes a convenient home base for visiting Ragueneau, and you can commute between the two by taking a 25-mile drive along the scenic coastal Route 138. It's served by Baie-Comeau Airport (YBC), which offers regional flights operated by Air Liaison and Central Mountain Air, with scheduled routes to and from Quebec City and Sept-Îles. Baie-Comeau offers several hotels and motels, making it easy to stay there while taking quick day trips to explore Ragueneau and its surrounding attractions. For those who prefer public transportation, Intercar offers daily bus service between Baie-Comeau and Quebec City, with Ragueneau as a stop along the way.

Ragueneau Wharf is one of the main attractions in Ragueneau, and it's open year-round. The wharf is located at the edge of the Outardes River, where it joins the St. Lawrence River. Its strategic location gives visitors access to multiple waterways perfect for kayaking. There are also coastal trails nearby and a dinosaur-themed area worth checking out while exploring the area.