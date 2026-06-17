Canada's Friendly City In Québec Has Beautiful Beaches, Delicious Cuisine, And River Adventures

Depending on how you look at it, one of the perks (or challenges) of vacationing in Baie-Comeau is that it is far from major travel hubs. The closest major city and airport is Quebec City, which is about five and a half hours away. However, you will be traveling along the province's breathtaking coast, which is one of its best whale-watching destinations, so it'll be a scenic drive. Alternatively, if possible, you can try to find a regional flight to Mont-Joli, a hidden gem full of lush gardens and vibrant murals. From there, you can drive north to the small town of Matane and take the ferry across the St. Lawrence River to Baie-Comeau. Still, though, this route takes about three hours, depending on ferry connections and times.

When it comes to hotels, you can choose a chain like the Comfort Inn or Travelodge by Wyndham, which may be more accommodating if you're not very fluent in French. Or, if you want something a bit more local, you can try something like the Hôtel Le Manoir, an upscale option overlooking the river, or Le Grand Hôtel, which is in the heart of downtown Baie-Comeau.

During your visit, you should also take advantage of the multiple rivers surrounding the town. First, you can charter a boat with a company like Pirsuq Expeditions to explore the St. Lawrence River and try to spot whales or go sport fishing. For something a bit more heart-pumping, go zip-lining across the Belvédère du Fjard St-Pancrace (St. Pancrace Viewpoint) with Attitude Nordique and get unique views of the river and the surrounding area. Finally, you can take advantage of the Amédée River Boat Launch in the heart of town and paddle along the river's calm waters.