Canada's Friendly City In Québec Has Beautiful Beaches, Delicious Cuisine, And River Adventures
When it comes to quaint and charming riverfront towns, Canada is practically swimming in them (pun intended). In fact, the St. Lawrence River itself is home to many incredible options, including big cities like Montreal or Québec City. However, if you venture further north, you'd run into the town of Baie-Comeau.
As far as vacation destinations go, Baie-Comeau is perfect if you're looking for uncrowded, scenic beaches, vibrant cuisine, and plenty of water activities. Not only does Baie-Comeau border the St. Lawrence, but it also includes parts of the Manicougan River, the Amédée River, and numerous lakes.
Overall, Baie-Comeau is an excellent representation of the Côte-Nord region of Canada, making it a fabulous place for a summer retreat. Like much of Québec, winters here can be pretty cold, so it's often best to visit when the sun is out and the waters are more inviting. With that in mind, let's dive in.
Exploring the beaches and dining scene in Baie-Comeau
First and foremost, one of the best reasons to add Baie-Comeau to your itinerary is to visit its many beaches. While these aren't the same as the white sands of tropical islands, they're still worth exploring and offer an excellent backdrop for rest and relaxation. Some of the main beaches include Champlain Beach, which offers bountiful opportunities for shelling; nearby Chouinard Beach, which sits on the beautiful Manicouagan Peninsula; and Pointe-Paradis Beach, which has plenty of beautiful scenery. Alternatively, you can drive north to Lake Malfait Beach (La Chesnaye Lake) if you want to enjoy as much of Baie-Comeau as possible.
After spending the day at the beach, you can enjoy Baie-Comeau's surprisingly eclectic dining scene. Although the town may not have world-renowned eateries like the restaurants foodies must try when visiting Old Québec, it still offers more than you would expect for a place of this size. For example, if you want fresh-caught seafood straight from the St. Lawrence River or the Bay, check out Pêcherie Manacouagan, which is both a restaurant and seafood distributor, so it's about as fresh as it gets. For a chef-driven menu that focuses on local ingredients, La Cache d'Amélie is a great choice. Finally, if you want a meal with a view of the water, visit Restaurant Saint James, which also heavily features seafood.
One thing to keep in mind as you visit restaurants and shops in town, though, is that most of the residents speak French. While you may be able to communicate in English, it's best to know at least a little French to make it easier to order food and get around.
Planning a beachside escape to Baie-Comeau
Depending on how you look at it, one of the perks (or challenges) of vacationing in Baie-Comeau is that it is far from major travel hubs. The closest major city and airport is Quebec City, which is about five and a half hours away. However, you will be traveling along the province's breathtaking coast, which is one of its best whale-watching destinations, so it'll be a scenic drive. Alternatively, if possible, you can try to find a regional flight to Mont-Joli, a hidden gem full of lush gardens and vibrant murals. From there, you can drive north to the small town of Matane and take the ferry across the St. Lawrence River to Baie-Comeau. Still, though, this route takes about three hours, depending on ferry connections and times.
When it comes to hotels, you can choose a chain like the Comfort Inn or Travelodge by Wyndham, which may be more accommodating if you're not very fluent in French. Or, if you want something a bit more local, you can try something like the Hôtel Le Manoir, an upscale option overlooking the river, or Le Grand Hôtel, which is in the heart of downtown Baie-Comeau.
During your visit, you should also take advantage of the multiple rivers surrounding the town. First, you can charter a boat with a company like Pirsuq Expeditions to explore the St. Lawrence River and try to spot whales or go sport fishing. For something a bit more heart-pumping, go zip-lining across the Belvédère du Fjard St-Pancrace (St. Pancrace Viewpoint) with Attitude Nordique and get unique views of the river and the surrounding area. Finally, you can take advantage of the Amédée River Boat Launch in the heart of town and paddle along the river's calm waters.