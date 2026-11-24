An Hour From Glasgow Is Scotland's 'Gateway To The Highlands' With Nearby Parks And Charming Shops
The rolling hills and exciting sites of Scotland often feel like they're out of a movie. In fact, plenty of Hollywood hits have used the landscape to transport viewers to faraway places. But those places are accessible, thanks to towns like Callander. The Scottish resort town full of green spaces and unique shops sits at the Scottish Highlands' foothills and is less than an hour away from Glasgow, often considered the friendliest city in the United Kingdom.
Callander serves as a point of entry into Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, making it an ideal base for those looking to explore the "real Scotland." But the town itself has plenty to offer visitors. The historic town is a designated conservation area, and its original downtown plan from 1739 is still in use today. At its center is Ancaster Square, bordered by the former St. Kessog's Church, which was converted into a visitor center in 1990. At the center of the square is a memorial pillar dedicated to soldiers from the region who died in World War I.
Callander sits less than 50 miles from Glasgow International Airport (GLA), and the fastest way to reach the town from the airport is by car. Multiple car rental companies are based at the terminal, making the short drive an option for travelers. Those traveling by train from Glasgow can use Dunblane Train Station, 12 miles from Callander. From there, taxis are available for transport to Callander's city center.
Explore Callander's green spaces and walking trails
Even though Callander sits within the eastern side of Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, Scotland's first national park, where the Scottish Lowlands meet the Highlands, the town has its own green spaces full of walking trails to explore. Many connect directly to Callander's downtown area, while others require a short walk or drive to reach.
Several of Callander's famed walking trails begin at Ancaster Square. The 3-mile Glacier Trail, for example, begins north of the popular square and leads explorers to glacial deposits that date to the planet's last great ice age. Nearby, the Callander Meadows begins at the square but goes in a different direction to offer views of the nearby River Teith. Lovers of history can experience The Three Bridges walk from the square as well. The trail meanders for nearly 5 miles and passes over Callander's bridges, with stops along the way including Dunmore Fort and an ancestral burial ground.
Just outside Callander are several walks that explore sites within the national park. The Lower Woods Trail is typically full of wildlife and leads to a viewpoint. Perched atop the Menteith Hills, the viewpoint offers sweeping views of the surrounding forest. The trail is approximately 2 miles long and eventually reconnects to the paved streets of Callander. Those looking for a more dramatic walk and views can visit Bracklinn Falls, north of the town's center. The 3.5-mile trail is full of steep climbs and up-close views of its namesake waterfall.
Know where to stay and shop in Callander
Callander has a long history dating to the Roman Empire. But today, its downtown is full of shops, markets, historic sites, and monuments, which could make it a contender among the underrated U.K. cities Americans often miss. The Hamilton Toy Museum on Main Street is full of vintage toys, and its on-site shop sells pre-owned and new toys that can spark the imagination. The Nutcracker Christmas Shop along the same street celebrates Christmas all year and offers gifts and décor. Art lovers enjoy Callander's Galleria Luti, where local Scottish artists display their original art, all available for purchase.
Since Callander is at the Scottish Highlands' doorstep, it's an ideal place to base explorations of the nearby park. Cabins and lodges are available to rent in and around the town to keep visitors close to nature. The Callander Hostel caters to younger travelers specifically and offers pods near the center of the town for more of a glamping experience rather than a hostel stay. Those looking for higher-end accommodations can use one of several bed and breakfasts in and near Callander.
Among them is The Abbotsford Guest House, a boutique hotel that is a 15-minute walk from Callander's downtown area. The guest house is also home to the Seasons Restaurant, which serves traditional Scottish cuisine. For a more traditional Scottish hotel experience, there's the Caledonian Thistle Hotel. This hotel near Main Street dates to 1820 and is near Callander's nature walks, cafes, and shops.