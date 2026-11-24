The rolling hills and exciting sites of Scotland often feel like they're out of a movie. In fact, plenty of Hollywood hits have used the landscape to transport viewers to faraway places. But those places are accessible, thanks to towns like Callander. The Scottish resort town full of green spaces and unique shops sits at the Scottish Highlands' foothills and is less than an hour away from Glasgow, often considered the friendliest city in the United Kingdom.

Callander serves as a point of entry into Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, making it an ideal base for those looking to explore the "real Scotland." But the town itself has plenty to offer visitors. The historic town is a designated conservation area, and its original downtown plan from 1739 is still in use today. At its center is Ancaster Square, bordered by the former St. Kessog's Church, which was converted into a visitor center in 1990. At the center of the square is a memorial pillar dedicated to soldiers from the region who died in World War I.

Callander sits less than 50 miles from Glasgow International Airport (GLA), and the fastest way to reach the town from the airport is by car. Multiple car rental companies are based at the terminal, making the short drive an option for travelers. Those traveling by train from Glasgow can use Dunblane Train Station, 12 miles from Callander. From there, taxis are available for transport to Callander's city center.