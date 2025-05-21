Scotland's First National Park Is Home To The Country's Biggest Lake That's Less Crowded Than Loch Ness
Scotland is a nation of natural beauty, from the towering wild Highlands to the underrated, pristine island paradise only found in the Hebrides. However, many outsiders are familiar only with one particular lake, where a famous monster may or may not reside. And, while Loch Ness is indeed lovely, there are so many beautiful — or bonnie, as they say — places to explore. Including plenty more lochs for those who'd like to get off the beaten tourist trail.
Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park is located on the west coast of Scotland, an easy trip north from one of Scotland's most underrated destinations, Glasgow. The park and surrounding protected forests take up several counties of breathtaking scenery, including numerous lakes, coastal inlets, forests, and mountains. It's also located where the Highlands meet the Lowlands, since the fault dividing the two runs right through the park. Loch Lomond, a centerpiece of the park, is the largest lake in Great Britain in terms of surface area, covering over 27 square miles.
The park was first established in 2002 and covers over 700 square miles. It was the first national park in Scotland, encompassing 22 lochs (Scottish lakes), 39 miles of coastline, and 21 munros (mountains exceeding 3,000 feet in height). There are several villages to explore, many of which are resorts along the lakeside. Thanks to its convenient location, the area is a popular getaway, offering a range of places to stay, activities to enjoy, and natural attractions to explore.
Visiting Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park
The park is the ideal place for nature lovers to explore, whether on foot, by bike, or by water. For hikers and cyclists, the famous 98-mile-long West Highland Way path winds its way around Loch Lomond and the park. There's also the John Muir Way and Rob Roy Way, along with countless shorter paths taking you up hills and munros, around woodlands, chasing waterfalls, or ambling through the lovely Trossachs.
The natural areas around Loch Lomond are road trip worthy. A car lets you get to some of the more remote areas of the park, including other beautiful lochs. The Three Lochs Forest Drive is a 7-mile-long route that starts in Aberfoyle and winds its way past three lochs —Reòidhte, Drunkie, and Achray —plus the forests and hills of The Trossachs.
Loch Lomond is popular with boaters and watersports enthusiasts, particularly those who enjoy kayaking and paddleboarding during the summer. One of the best ways to get out on the water is with Cruise Loch Lomond, which offers three types of adventures to help you get around the area. On a circular cruise, you can simply spend a few hours enjoying the view from the water. Explorer tickets enable you to hop on and hop off, thereby allowing you to explore all the hikes and villages along the way. Finally, there are waterbus tickets that let you use the cruise as a ferry for point-to-point service across the lake. It's even possible to combine a bike trip with a ferry ride back to your starting point, enabling you to maximize your explorations.
Finding your way to Loch Lomond
The nearest large city to Loch Lomond and the park is Glasgow, which is just under an hour south. Glasgow's airport has flights from more than 100 airports from all over Europe and even North America. If you don't want to hire a car, it is possible to take the award-winning West Coast Highland Line railway to Tarbet village. Bus service can also bring you from Glasgow to Tarbet or Luss. Once on the lake, you can utilize the waterbus to get around to the good hikes and visit other villages.
The weather around Loch Lomond is, in a word, Scottish. The best times to visit weather-wise are between June and August, when daytime temperatures are around 64 degrees Fahrenheit. Remember, however, that temperatures may be significantly lower at higher elevations and can feel colder during windy and rainy conditions. The key for any trip in this part of the world is to dress in layers, just in case it turns out to be colder and wetter than you expect.
There's no shortage of places to stay in this tourist-favorite area, but you'll want to look beyond chain hotels. In these parts, your best bet is to look for unique cottages, bed and breakfasts, and lodges. One of the best-rated full-service choices is the Lodge on Loch Lomond in the village of Luss. With over four stars on TripAdvisor, it's a Traveler's Choice winner. To immerse yourself in this beautiful location, you might also consider a camping trip. From wild tent camping to campervan sites, and from rural to village locations, the park offers a range of options to suit every vacation.