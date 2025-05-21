Scotland's First National Park Is Home To The Country's Biggest Lake That's Less Crowded Than Loch Ness

Scotland is a nation of natural beauty, from the towering wild Highlands to the underrated, pristine island paradise only found in the Hebrides. However, many outsiders are familiar only with one particular lake, where a famous monster may or may not reside. And, while Loch Ness is indeed lovely, there are so many beautiful — or bonnie, as they say — places to explore. Including plenty more lochs for those who'd like to get off the beaten tourist trail.

Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park is located on the west coast of Scotland, an easy trip north from one of Scotland's most underrated destinations, Glasgow. The park and surrounding protected forests take up several counties of breathtaking scenery, including numerous lakes, coastal inlets, forests, and mountains. It's also located where the Highlands meet the Lowlands, since the fault dividing the two runs right through the park. Loch Lomond, a centerpiece of the park, is the largest lake in Great Britain in terms of surface area, covering over 27 square miles.

The park was first established in 2002 and covers over 700 square miles. It was the first national park in Scotland, encompassing 22 lochs (Scottish lakes), 39 miles of coastline, and 21 munros (mountains exceeding 3,000 feet in height). There are several villages to explore, many of which are resorts along the lakeside. Thanks to its convenient location, the area is a popular getaway, offering a range of places to stay, activities to enjoy, and natural attractions to explore.