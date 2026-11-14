10 Underrated UK Cities American Tourists Normally Miss

Beyond London, the United Kingdom consistently rewards adventurous travelers. Sure, you need to check those capital city boxes: Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, the Tower Bridge. But then what? For some American visitors, a few days ticking off London's famous landmarks, riding a double-decker bus, and sampling fish and chips are enough. But many more U.K. cities are eclectic, historic, and full of character. They are places where the locals are as much a draw as the landmarks, and where centuries of history sit comfortably alongside thriving scenes of food, arts, and nightlife.

Data from VisitBritain identifies London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham, and Liverpool among the U.K.'s most visited destinations for international tourists, with a significant drop in numbers for the rest of the cities. Some are second cities overshadowed by a more famous neighbor; others are known names but passed over in favor of easier choices. But before we get started, let's have a quick geography lesson. Great Britain comprises three countries: England, Scotland, and Wales, while the United Kingdom also includes Northern Ireland. That's why the official name of the union is the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Confused? Don't worry, many people in the U.K. are, too.

We have done our best to include cities from all four constituent countries of the U.K. We drew on the author's own knowledge of the country, as well as opinions from travel publications, renowned travel blogs, and forum recommendations from locals and visitors on Reddit, Quora, and Rick Steves. Here are 10 cities we think are underrated and often overlooked by American tourists.