Nestled On The Isle Of Wight Is A Coastal Village With Gorgeous Beaches, Fresh Seafood, And Outdoor Fun
With its tens of miles of coastline and thousands of acres of countryside charm, the Isle of Wight off England's south coast is a vibrant yet often overlooked gem. The island is called "England in miniature" because it offers visitors just about anything they'd want from an English getaway, from beautiful beaches and cultural attractions to festivals and nature retreats. The island has no shortage of picturesque towns to explore, but visitors looking to combine its coastal allure with succulent seafood and outdoor recreation opportunities might want to consider a village that's not on most tourists' bucket lists: Bembridge. Despite not officially holding a "town" label, it's one of England's largest villages by population, so there's no need to worry about filling your itinerary.
Bembridge is home to a waterfront and several beaches, each with varying views and amenities. The village's highly reviewed restaurants are an attraction of their own, especially when it comes to tasting fresh seafood. Those looking to stay active can always enjoy hiking the Culver Down trail or exploring the island's only surviving windmill.
If you're arriving from Portsmouth on the mainland, you'll have to change from the ferry to a local bus, but the entire trip usually takes less than 90 minutes. Coming from Bournemouth is more complex. If you're passing through Southampton Airport — which is the nearest major entryway, less than 40 miles north – choosing the eastern route via Portsmouth is the way to go. The good news is that walking is pretty popular on the island, and the area boasts a well-connected public transportation network that covers major routes until late at night, so getting a rental isn't a necessity even if you're planning on going on day trips.
Bembridge's coastal allure and beautiful beaches
Bembridge's unrestricted access to the Solent — the strait between the isle and the mainland — has lent it a varied, inviting coastline. The waterfront adds to the local scenery with its quaint fishing boats and peaceful maritime feel, and offers visitors abundant opportunities for swimming, sunbathing, rock pooling at low tide, and crabbing. No matter whether you prefer sandy, pebbly, or rocky sections, you're bound to find a spot that fits your tastes — just remember to check the best time to visit England for optimal weather before going.
Start your trip with a visit to Bembridge's main beach. It's a scenic attraction with views of the 19th-century St. Helens Fort and Portsmouth across the water. Most of the beach is pebbly, but during low tide, sandy sections are exposed as well. That said, because it is one of the village's most popular beaches for swimming and sailing, try to get there early, especially if you're visiting during peak season in summer. Don't leave without enjoying a walk along the 1920s pier, at the end of which you'll find a lifeboat station.
Lane End Beach makes for a great next stop. It features typical stony sections as well as sandy stretches that are perfect for paddling. Families, in particular, can have a wonderful time rock pooling and shrimping at low tide. Bembridge Ledge to Forelands Beach is another must-see. It has sandstone cliffs, colorful beach huts, and a rocky platform with gorgeous water views. Keep the waterfront adventures going in Sandown, a coastal resort town with fresh seafood, an amusement pier, and a sandy beach, which is less than five miles away.
Sampling fresh seafood and exploring outdoor attractions in Bembridge
Considering its modest size — it's 0.7 square miles – Bembridge has a decent restaurant selection. If you want to honor the village's fishing heritage, sampling local seafood is somewhat of a rite of passage. The Best Dressed Crab Limited, a floating café in Bembridge Harbor, is among the most popular picks, as it prides itself on serving seafood caught from its vessels. The locally-owned establishment offers beautiful views and must-try dishes such as crab salad and a seafood platter. Next, stop by The Crab & Lobster Inn, home to a pub that's been run by a local family for over four generations. There, you'll enjoy gorgeous sea views and fresh, seasonal dishes, which include hot and cold seafood platters plus some highly rated pies.
Outdoor enthusiasts can continue their trip with a walk up the Culver Down trail. The clifftop hike promises rewarding views of Brading Haven, Sandown Bay, and the Spinnaker tower on the mainland. The whole thing stretches less than 3 miles, but it provides some great birdwatching opportunities, with ravens and peregrines often spotted. Facilities include free parking, picnic areas, an ice cream kiosk, and a nearby pub, while those traveling with kids might be happy to learn that flying kites and geocaching are popular there, too.
Next, check out Bembridge Windmill, a Grade I-listed building from the 1700s that's equipped with most of its original machinery. You can also explore the lush grounds and climb to the top for beautiful countryside views — just be wary of the steep steps. Nearby pathways take you through expansive farmland, wetlands, and a bird reserve. From there, consider a day trip to Shanklin, a scenic town with an award-winning beach and tearooms.