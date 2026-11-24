With its tens of miles of coastline and thousands of acres of countryside charm, the Isle of Wight off England's south coast is a vibrant yet often overlooked gem. The island is called "England in miniature" because it offers visitors just about anything they'd want from an English getaway, from beautiful beaches and cultural attractions to festivals and nature retreats. The island has no shortage of picturesque towns to explore, but visitors looking to combine its coastal allure with succulent seafood and outdoor recreation opportunities might want to consider a village that's not on most tourists' bucket lists: Bembridge. Despite not officially holding a "town" label, it's one of England's largest villages by population, so there's no need to worry about filling your itinerary.

Bembridge is home to a waterfront and several beaches, each with varying views and amenities. The village's highly reviewed restaurants are an attraction of their own, especially when it comes to tasting fresh seafood. Those looking to stay active can always enjoy hiking the Culver Down trail or exploring the island's only surviving windmill.

If you're arriving from Portsmouth on the mainland, you'll have to change from the ferry to a local bus, but the entire trip usually takes less than 90 minutes. Coming from Bournemouth is more complex. If you're passing through Southampton Airport — which is the nearest major entryway, less than 40 miles north – choosing the eastern route via Portsmouth is the way to go. The good news is that walking is pretty popular on the island, and the area boasts a well-connected public transportation network that covers major routes until late at night, so getting a rental isn't a necessity even if you're planning on going on day trips.