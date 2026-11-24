On the coast of Scotland lies Lower Largo, a historic village with a quirky art scene, a sandy beach, and a famously fascinating tie to a beloved work of literature. Wander through the quaint streets and look for public art — the Malagan Sculpture, for example, was carved by local artist Alan Faulds out of Scottish oak. It was inspired by the Roofed Poles in Lithuania and overlooks the sea in his garden along Main Street. And if you visit during Largo Arts Week, held in July every year, you'll get to engage even further with the town's creative scene via folk music, poetry, sculpture, and programming featuring renowned artists.

Lower Largo is nestled right along the shore on the northern end of the Firth of Forth estuary. Situated in Fife, this fishing village is approximately 12 miles, or a 25-minute drive, from St. Andrews. From Kirkcaldy to the west, it's 13 miles, or a 26-minute drive along the coast. But however you get there, just make sure you don't call Scottish people English or British when you arrive.

Lower Largo and its surrounding area enjoy mild temperatures — in July, the warmest month, temperatures average around 58 degrees Fahrenheit; in January, temperatures average about 39 degrees. Whenever you take a trip to Lower Largo, just expect plenty of rain. You'll want to bring a rain jacket, layers of clothing, waterproof walking shoes, and a waterproof daybag.