A tender port sounds like a sensitive, soft-hearted destination. However, the term actually refers to how cruise ship passengers access land-based attractions in a particular port of call. If you are on a cruise and not familiar with the term, you may be surprised when your ship doesn't actually pull up to a dock. This in no way means you won't be able to step on dry land, but it does mean you will need a tender to get you there.

Tender ports are not necessarily uncommon. However, they likely aren't what most people envision when planning a dream cruise. When a cruise ship pulls into a tender port, it doesn't dock. Instead, it anchors or moors offshore. So, it is not possible to simply walk down the gangplank to reach shore. In order to get on land, smaller boats, referred to as tenders, are used to ferry passengers back and forth.

The most common reason this is necessary is that a particular port is not deep enough or lacks sufficient room for a massive, modern cruise liner. Inexperienced cruisers may assume tender ports are relegated to remote or downtrodden destinations. That is far from accurate. Some of the world's more popular cruise stops, such as Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and Santorini, Greece, are tender ports. Furthermore, ports that are scheduled as docking ports may become a tender port stop for a particular cruise line at the last minute for various reasons. To that end, it may not always be possible to guarantee you won't be stopping at a tender port during your cruise. So, it's best to understand how it affects the experience.