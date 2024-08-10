This Is Arguably The Worst Way To Visit The Iconic Greek Island Of Santorini

If you're planning a Greek vacation, it's a pretty good bet that you're going to be visiting Santorini. In 2023, there were 3.4 million visitors to the small island with a population of only around 20,000. Cruise ships bring in around 17,000 passengers a day to Santorini. That means, if you want to see the famous Santorini sunset from the town of Oia, you're going to be packed in with tons of other people (as you can see in the pic below), and even worse, you could be waiting hours to get a ferry from the ship and more time to take a chair lift to the city. It's gotten bad enough on Santorini with overcrowding from cruise ships that some cruise lines are canceling planned stops, meaning that, even if you've booked a cruise there, you still might not see it.

It's a sentiment that many popular tourist destinations are echoing. The Acropolis in Athens has started capping visitors to the ancient site at 20,000 per day with assigned time slots. Venice, Italy now charges a fee for people coming in for just one day during the high season. Juneau, Alaska plans on capping berths for cruise ships in 2025. It makes you consider whether or not to go in the first place. While you still can, a cruise ship is probably the worst way to do it. Even if you book a trip, it might be taken out of your hands.